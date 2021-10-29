Minor glitches, but pool project on home straight

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Work continues on the redevelopment of Mid Argyll Community Pool (MACPool), with the new café and changing rooms extensions substantially complete.

The project has, however, encountered some unforeseen complications in the past few weeks, with the roof of the pool needing remedial work and, like other construction projects, minor delays to material supplies.

John Gurr, incoming chairperson of Mid Argyll Community Enterprises (MACEL) which operates the pool, explained: ‘MacLeod Construction Ltd, which is carrying out the work, is managing to find ways around the majority of these hurdles but the result is we will not get the building handed over until Christmas.

‘We can assure you that everyone is working very hard to hit these new dates, and the MACEL Board are hopeful that we can welcome the first swimmers back to the pool by the end of January.’

At the MACPool AGM on October 7 Kim Ritchie stood down as chairperson of the MACPool board.

Mr Gurr thanked Kim for her hard work over the last 10 years, and for navigating MACPool through some challenging times. Her legacy will be presiding over the redevelopment of the new pool facilities and finding the £1.7m of funding needed to achieve this vision.

‘We would like to thank everybody who has donated funds for the much needed fit-out of the pool for their generosity,’ continued Mr Gurr.

‘There is always more we can do to ensure this community project is the best it can be for opening. If you haven’t yet contributed and would like to – it’s not too late! Just email redevelopment@macpool.org.uk for more details.’

One of the success factors of the new Hub is going to be the MACPool team.

Manager Fiona MacAlpine is recruiting new team members, so if you think you have what it takes to be a shift supervisor, leisure attendant, administrator or cook and want to join the team in the new MacPool Activity Hub, keep an eye on the Argyllshire Advertiser recruitment pages, as well as the MACPool website and Facebook page.