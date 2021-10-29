Lochgilphead students to strike for climate justice

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Students in Lochgilphead will join thousands of young people worldwide striking for climate justice on November 5.

Lochgilphead high school pupils are working in partnership with Time for Change Argyll to organise a day of action supporting the international Fridays for Future campaign, initiated by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

An open invitation has been made for all local people with concerns about the climate to join the event, which will begin at Lochgilphead joint campus at 1.30pm. The plan is for those in attendance to march from there to Ropework Park.

Time for Change Argyll spokesperson Freya Aitchison said: ‘The school and the council have been notified about the strike, which is to show solidarity with the people already experiencing the worst effects of climate change and to urge the global leaders at COP26 to take stronger action to keep global heating to below 1.5°C.

‘Everyone is welcome, not just school students, and it’s encouraged to bring banners and signs.’

The day of action is also being supported by Argyll College UHI which has announced that it will be authorising absence for any students wanting to join protests.

Staff at the college are encouraging students to join Greta Thunberg at a demonstration in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park which is anticipated to be attended by 8,000 people, including the award-winning 18-year-old campaigner.

‘We’re supporting our students who want to take part in Fridays For Future’s school strike for climate justice on Friday November 5,’ a spokesperson for the college said.

‘As an institution which is committed to reducing our own carbon footprint we will not disadvantage students who wish to attend this demonstration. We will be authorising absence for anyone who informs us in advance that they will be travelling to Glasgow to protest.

‘An authorised absence means that student bursaries and any funds dependent on attendance will be unaffected for this day.’

Time for Change Argyll’s involvement in the strike follows their meeting last week with local MP Brendan O’Hara, after which he raised their concerns at a debate in the House of Commons about limiting global temperature rises at COP26.

At the debate on October 21 the MP said: ‘Last night I met my constituents who had organised a meeting through Time for Change Argyll and Bute. They wanted to make sure that I, as their MP, knew exactly what they expected of me, of the Scottish Government and of the UK Government ahead of COP.

‘That included telling the UK Government and the Prime Minister that they must now live up to what was promised in Paris and guarantee to restrict global warming to 1.5°, that there can be no more horse-trading and trying to fudge this issue, and that Glasgow has to be the turning-point for the world that Paris should have been. Now, tragically, it has to be seen as a squandered opportunity. I know I am not alone in engaging with constituents on this issue.’