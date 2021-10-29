Enterprise agency recruits new chief

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has announced the appointment of Dr Stuart Black as its next chief executive.

Stuart, who will take up the post in January 2022, has led the economic and community development agency’s Moray team since February 2020. Earlier this year, he took on additional responsibility as HIE’s lead area manager, co-ordinating the work of eight locally-based teams around the region.

Originally from Inverness, he is a graduate of the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, where he gained a doctorate in town and regional planning.

Stuart began his career with the University of Aberdeen, before joining HIE for the first time in 1996 as head of economics. Between then and 2008, he held several posts covering different parts of the organisation’s remit. These included local enterprise company chief executive, director of strengthening communities, and director of global connections.

From 2008 to 2020, he was a member of the senior team at the Highland Council, initially as director of planning and development, and later as executive chief officer for transformation and economy.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes MSP said: ‘Highlands and Islands Enterprise has a vital role to play in supporting businesses and communities through a sustainable economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and helping to drive forward an ambitious agenda of economic transformation.

‘I am delighted to welcome Stuart Black to his new post. He is already held in high esteem across communities and businesses because of his previous work in the Highlands. I have had the privilege of working with him in the past, and I look forward to strengthening our working relationship.’

Chair of HIE Alistair Dodds CBE said: ‘This is a significant appointment for HIE of course, and for the Highlands and Islands more widely.

‘The economic impacts of the pandemic were keenly felt by Scotland’s rural areas, including many that depend on hard-hit sectors such as tourism, hospitality and food and drink.

‘That said, we have some wonderful assets across our region – not just our geography, culture and heritage, but also the skills and resourcefulness of our communities and businesses – that offer tremendous hope for the future.

‘I know Stuart will bring to the role not only his exceptional talent and experience, but also a willingness to listen to our businesses and communities, and the energy and creativity we need to work together to make a positive difference in the years ahead.’