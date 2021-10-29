Edith’s belated birthday party
They stood outside in the rain back in February to show their love for Edith MacKellar on her 90th birthday – but last weekend Edith returned the compliment to friends and neighbours.
Edith was surprised back then to see a damp, socially-distanced group of villagers standing outside Furnace Village Hall to greet her and sing ‘Happy Birthday’, before presenting her with flowers.
Touched by the gesture and with restrictions easing slightly, last Sunday afternoon Edith took the opportunity to treat villagers to drinks and food, in the company of her family, at the village hall as a late birthday celebration.