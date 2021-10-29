Admin errors blight Argyll Covid jab campaign

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Health bosses have apologised this week after a series of Covid vaccination administration errors sparked widespread confusion across Argyll.

A Covid vaccination clinic in Lochgilphead last weekend – believed by many to be a drop-in session – prompted questions on social media about why it had not been advertised.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) told the Advertiser this week that the clinic, held at Lochgilphead Community Centre on Saturday October 23, was not an open drop-in session, but was intended as second dose clinic for people aged 18 to 39, who were able to turn up and receive their jab. It followed a staff clinic held on Thursday October 21.

A spokesperson for the HSCP added: ‘There will be no further drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics, and our clinics will be advertised on the NHS Highland website shortly.

‘Some clinics have started and others are scheduled to start in November. The scheduled clinics will be updated on the website.’

But the confusion did not stop there.

The HSCP blamed human error for sending out letters inviting 16- and 17-year-olds for a second dose – only for them to be turned away at Lochgilphead on Saturday and at Oban’s Corran Halls the following day, Sunday October 14.

The HSCP spokesperson said: ‘Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership would like to apologise for the vaccination invitation letters sent in error.

‘The letters were issued by human error inviting people to attend the clinic. Unfortunately the attempt to cancel the appointment scheduling tool from issuing the letter was unsuccessful.

‘We apologise sincerely for this error and the confusion that this has caused. All eligible people due Covid-19 vaccinations will be lettered inviting them to the next scheduled clinic for their age group.’

NHS Highland phonelines were once again jammed on Wednesday this week, after people in Mid Argyll received letters inviting them to attend a Covid vaccine clinic on November 1 at ‘Lochgilphead Village Hall, 8 Hall Road, Lochgilphead, Cairndow, PA25 8QA’ – a non-existent hall and road in a Cairndow postcode.

Fresh letters are to be issued.

As confusion piled upon confusion, Lochgilphead Medical Centre issued a Facebook appeal for patients not to contact the practice about Covid vaccine issues and instead to speak to the NHS Highland Vaccination Hub on 01463 705531.

NHS Highland plans to run its Covid booster and flu vaccination programme until December.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health for NHS Highland, said last week that the latest phase of Covid jabs ‘will be challenging’.

He added: ‘Not only do we have a larger number of people requiring vaccination we also have a population that has gone back to work or school and will not find it as easy to attend clinics. The reopening of NHS services also restricts our ability to complete vaccinations across a complex geography as quickly as we aim to.’

Responsibility for administering booster or third Covid vaccinations has been centralised by Argyll and Bute HSCP, away from the GP practices.

The HSCP spokesperson explained that given the pressure health and care systems are under, the HSCP ‘felt that the best way of balancing the delivery of the vaccination programme in this context was for the practices to offer the flu vaccine to their patients, and for the board to deliver the Covid booster in most areas’.

They added: ‘The board is extremely grateful to all practices for their support of the programme so far.

‘The HSCP vaccination team is delivering Covid-19 vaccinations with the exception of those registered at GP practices on the islands of Coll, Colonsay, Jura, Tiree, Bute, and the three practices on Islay.

‘People eligible and meeting the priority groups recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation will be invited by letter, with details on how they can get their vaccination, as clinics are arranged locally.

‘It is important for patients who are eligible for a booster to wait to be invited to clinics, rather than contact the hub about their appointment. Exceptions to this will be communicated on our website.’

Dr Allison concluded: ‘Please be assured we are working to vaccinate you as quickly as we can but we would ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our plans.’