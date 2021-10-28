Rest disruption takes Inveraray off bus route

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Frequent closures at the Rest and be Thankful due to the threat of landslides have caused Citylink bosses to re-route the Oban bus away from the A83 through Inveraray to the A82 Loch Lomond road.

The change to the 976 Glasgow to Oban service is for the winter months only as the intention is to bring back journeys via Inveraray next summer.

A spokesperson for Scottish Citylink said: ‘We have made the decision to route the Oban service away from Inveraray for the winter months due to the unreliability of the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful.

‘The frequent road closures over the last couple of years have caused an increasing level of disruption to the service.’

The change to the Oban to Glasgow service means there are no buses at all serving the A819 between Dalmally and Inveraray.

Customers wanting to get to Oban from Inveraray will now have to travel to Lochgilphead and connect with the West Coast Motors service from there, or get themselves to Tarbet for bus connections.

Inveraray Community Council has approached Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto for support, and its convener Linda Divers said: ‘I think it’s unfair for the people who use the service for it suddenly to be taken away. It’s a disappointment to Inveraray residents who use the bus for hospital, dental and optician appointments.’