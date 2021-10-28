Red Star youth football receives SFA award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club has been recognised by the Scottish Football Association as Best Community Football Club for Strong Growth in Participation for West of Scotland region.

The SFA Grassroots 2021 award reflected efforts by the club to grow the number of players and volunteers, invest in coach education and further embed the club within the community.

Former chairperson Bruce West played a key role in establishing a three-year development plan to achieve these objectives.

He said: ‘The club was already in a good position when I came on board as chairperson and I was keen to see what I could do to move it forward.

‘There is no doubt the involvement of Ardrishaig Community Trust was very important to supporting our objectives and the growth in participation has exceeded my greatest expectations.’

Ardrishaig Community Trust provided significant funding of £15,000 over three years to help the club meets it aspirations.

Its funding was essential to replace old equipment and purchase match strips for all players.

Arthur Barclay of Ardrishaig Community Trust said: ‘We have seen first-hand the work they are putting into supporting young people in sport, which is the reason we selected them as a partner as we share the same objectives for young people in the area.’

In the past five years the club has doubled the number of young people participating from around 100 to more than 200 and increased the number of volunteers to around 50.

To date, the club has also provided more than 250 matching training strips for all participants.

In season 2020/2021 alone – and despite significant Covid restrictions – the club delivered more than 700 hours of youth football across all age groups (mini-kickers to under 18s).

The demand for training is such is that there is now pressure on having sufficient pitch space on Friday evenings which the club describes as a ‘nice problem to have’.

Thanks to support from the Scottish Football Association’s recovery fund, the club for the first time continued football over the summer school holidays to help children catch up on development missed during lockdown.

After more than a decade of involvement with Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club, vice chairperson Ben Tustin reflected: ‘It is great that we have managed to continue the development of this great club.

‘We had a steady number of players, around the 100 mark, for quite some time and to double this number shows the demand for youth sport if the correct environment is created to allow them to play and grow.’

Club chairperson Stuart Green said: ‘All our volunteers and parents all have very busy lives, yet continue to turn out in all weathers and games all over the country week after week to ensure that our young players participate.

‘There is always a buzz around the place when the community gets involved and especially on Friday evenings which is very popular with our younger players.’

For anyone wishing to get involved with the club, contact Stuart directly on 07795 800570.