Partnership requires listening to others

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A view by health and wellbeing campaigner Barabel McKay, chairwoman of the volunteer Mid Argyll-based Health and Care Group

Democracy is in trouble.

The people are speaking, but they are not being heard. The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities says that the communities it serves are losing out because of a lack of consultation between themselves and government on new care proposals. As its president puts it, partnership ‘eludes us in practice’.

In our community, this sounds familiar.

Kirsty Flanagan, the executive director of Argyll and Bute council, is warning us about depopulation, more old than young left behind. Funding for services gets allocated by population, so people leaving the area take their spending power with them.

The Convention of the Highlands and Islands suggests a sub-regional population response team.

In other words, when you don’t know what to do, set up a group. Get some money, do a scoping exercise, find out what is happening on the ground, brainstorm, discuss next steps. That takes time.

‘Rapidly impacting on the situation’ is exactly what will not happen. In spite of this, the same approach is proposed in council housing strategy – looking at cost, legislative barriers, land supply and infrastructure.

As the problems have been around for a very long time, they surely cannot have been caught unaware and must have already prepared some answers.

In the meantime, petitions bearing many signatures have not been seen as the danger signs they are.

People vote with their feet if their needs are not met.

If adequate support is not available for complex conditions, people move to have better medical management.

Relatives who cannot find care for an elderly or dementia-affected loved one go elsewhere.

The current ambulance crisis means that staff and patients can no longer trust that transport to appropriate facilities is within reach of a phone call.

This problem is not ours alone; but our geography, road conditions and lack of ferries make our situation more critical.

What is happening on the A83 at the Rest makes a mockery of the proverb ‘When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging’.

There is a demonstrable lack of respect towards individuals and business interests in this area.

A senior member of NHS management staff told our group that we just upset ourselves talking about things that had no solution. I believe that, working together, we can find answers for our future.

In this partnership we need to learn to hear each other, listen – and respond.

The health and care group aims to represent the views of service users and their families. Email Barabel McKay – barabelmck@gmail.com – for more information.