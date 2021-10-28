MOJO has the Ardfern rafters ringing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As the dust settles on the fourth MOJO festival of original music, organiser Dan Griffiths gives the Advertiser the lowdown on an evening of musical magic from some of Argyll’s best musicians

MOJO 2021 simply blew the roof off Craignish Village Hall yet again with superb original musicians from across Argyll.

With Covid requirements in place and everybody adhering to them very well, the audience was treated to original music from some of the best our region has to offer.

There may have been just 50 per cent attendance due to Covid restrictions – but we still achieved 100 per cent of the atmosphere which is of what our showcase is all about.

Our format had changed this year with more acoustic acts playing due to bigger bands being unable to get together over the last year – but the acoustic sets gave an even more personal touch to the night, which really got everyone hooked from the start.

Sound man Matt delivered excellent sound as ever, our volunteers ran everything so smoothly, the musicians excelled in their performances and everybody there just loved it.

First up was Catherine Fincher from Lochgilphead, our youngest ever singer who, after a bit of last minute tuning, set up the night so well with her spellbinding voice and style.

Catherine included real vulnerability in some tracks, particularly her lockdown blues but cleverly always remained upbeat and the audience really took to her brilliant set.

Act number two was Che (Charles) Martin from Campbeltown who gave us a great bustling performance with support from keyboardist Dave Baggaley.

In his indie folk set Che delivered his really popular alternative national anthem This is Scotland to a cheering audience and gave us some really moving tunes.

From Ardfern, Hannah Boaden, with support from partner Paul Standing, was next, giving us a lesson in varied instrument techniques with Hannah’s vocals and keyboarding really shining out in all her catchy indie/grunge songs, especially her Chased a Life.

So to act number four – the Lush Puppies. Sheila Mcgregor and Ali Barrow from Oban created a mesmerising set of delightful songs like Summer Song with their beautiful harmonies and fine guitar playing.

The headliner act was Rory O’B from Oban who started out his set with such an unusual acoustic ballad style, weaving magic into sometimes mundane things like his brilliant Hangover Sickness leaving everybody in a lovely bubble.

This burst in splendid fashion when he changed his format completely and started his legendary rap, beefing up the vibe with the guest appearance of his fellow vocal hero and friend K9 Kev, Kevin Irvine.

They just took over the place including the floor and the audience just loved it so much they couldn’t get enough of their West Coast Town. There was encore after encore and fans even had some space cleared for a good old dance hoedown.

We didn’t have a full house and we had Covid restrictions, with no big bands this year but again Argyll’s finest original musicians stood tall and delivered – brilliant performances, so many great styles of great music, inspiration and a really special fourth MOJO showcase which will always be remembered fondly for all who were there.

We also made a small profit too which will be shared equally between all acts. We hope to be back next year but meantime follow these unique music people, click them a ‘like’ as it means a lot.

Follow our Facebook page for follow-ups from all our acts and updates.