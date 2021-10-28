Mairi takes the lead on Highland land management

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A leading businesswoman from Lochgilphead is set to head up the Highland division of a national land managers’ organisation.

Mairi MacLeod Coleman takes up the post of chairperson with Scottish Land and Estates after 15 years’ experience in the banking industry.

She has recently joined her family’s business, MacLeod Construction and Achnaba Estate and is based full time in Lochgilphead.

She is also the vice chair of liveArgyll and the chair of Young Enterprise Scotland in Argyll.

Mairi succeeds Gordon Robertson who has served as Highland chair for more than 15 years.

Mairi said: ‘I’m really passionate about helping to address important issues in our rural areas such as housing and skills and training opportunities.

‘There are unique challenges for rural Scotland and Scottish Land and Estates members are already playing their part in helping to positively address those. I’m looking forward to working with businesses in the Highland region to build our contribution even further.’

Chair of Scottish Land and Estates Mark Tennant added: ‘Mairi is a very welcome addition to the SLE regional team and will play a crucial role in ensuring the views of our members are well represented.’