Dead salmon ‘stink out’ village

A sudden and unforseeable bloom of micro-jellyfish is being blamed for thousands of fish deaths at salmon pens in the Sound of Gigha.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Salmon Company dismissed claims by anti-fish farm campaigners that the mortalities had been caused by a severe outbreak of disease and gill issues.

Campaigners also claimed that up to 90 per cent of fish had died in some cages at the site that could amount to more than 500,000 caged salmon being lost, valued at millions of pounds.

There were also reports of nearby village Tayinloan ‘stinking’ of dead fish, with lorry after lorry spilling rotten fish fluid on roads.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency is investigating,

A spokesperson for The Scottish Salmon Company said: ‘Fish health and welfare is fundamental to responsible salmon farming.

‘However, as with any farmer, operating in the natural environment brings unique biological challenges such as the sudden and unforeseeable bloom of micro-jellyfish which occurred recently at our Gigha site.

‘Unfortunately, this has caused fish mortalities which we are disposing of in line with regulations and reporting as standard practice in the industry.’

The spokesperson said the claim of 90 per cent mortalities was not accurate as the incident was still being dealt with and the exact figure was yet unknown.