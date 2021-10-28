Call for government ‘in denial’ to help UK farming

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

In his latest blog, NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon says that rising input costs and a labour crisis threaten Scottish agriculture at a time when consumer demand for locally produced food and drink is on the up.

Mr Connon writes: ‘In recent months some sectors have seen stronger prices – in particular beef, sheep, and combinable crops – while milk prices have firmed slightly.

‘It is about time that such commodities have seen price inflation after a long period of depressed values.’

But he adds: ‘In recent weeks fertiliser prices have gone into orbit – some products have more than trebled since June 2020. Nitrogen is currently being quoted in excess of £680/tonne. Issues of availability and delivery in time for critical application also exist.

‘Such cost inflation can impact food supplies, animal welfare standards and business survival. Add in rising machinery and fuel costs and the gross margin analysis looks grim.

‘This situation is causing massive concerns across the agricultural industry which has a vital role to play in helping drive economic recovery while also addressing the climate crisis and increasing biodiversity.

‘Farmers cannot be expected to shoulder the burden of these costs, and neither can processors. Food prices will have to rise if supply chains are to remain viable.

‘At a time when consumer demand for locally-produced farm goods is at a high, a lack of skilled permanent labour across all sectors is posing huge problems.

‘Vegetables are getting disced in, fruit and flowers have had to rot unpicked, and the pig industry is in a perilous state.

‘The UK Government is in complete denial to this situation. We have made clear to governments that 12-month Covid recovery visas need to be made available instead of the three-month Christmas visas scheme.

‘We have pushed for the shortage occupation list to include workers in the field-to-fork equation. The Seasonal Workers Pilot failed our industry – it was rolled out too late and relied on a domestically-available workforce that does not want the work.

‘Scotland’s farmers and crofters are desperate to feed a nation that in the last 18 months has demonstrated a demand for locally-produced, sustainable, quality food.

‘The unprecedented input costs and labour crisis require immediate government intervention to ensure we have a viable agricultural sector going forward.’