Announcements – October 29, 2021

DEATHS

CLARK – On October 25, 2021, peacefully at home, Dugald (Dougie) MacMillan Clark, aged 80 years, beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved Dad of Jacqueline a dear brother and uncle of all the family and a much respected former work colleague. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Thursday, November 4 at 2.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

GRAY – Suddenly but peacefully in her sleep after a long and difficult illness borne with great courage and dignity Waltraut Gertrud Gray, aged 93, formerly of Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Ardfenaig Care Home, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late William Jaffray Gray (Dingwall). Beloved mother of George, Maureen, Shirley, Evelyn and William. Sister of the late Elli Wulff and Tante to Heike. Grandmother and great-grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Friday, November 5 at 1pm. All welcome to attend. The interment will take place at Fodderty Cemetery, Strathpeffer, Dingwall at a later date.

HOLDEN – On October 20, 2021, peacefully at Northwood House care Home Helensburgh, Annette Gold Holden, in her 84th year, beloved daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Holden and a dearly loved sister and aunt of all the family. Funeral Service at Lochgilphead Baptist Church, on Wednesday, November 3 at 12 noon, interment thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Baptist Church. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave the church at approximately 12.30pm and travel up Argyll Street, Bishopton Road to the Cemetery.

JOHNSTON – Walter George. Peacefully at home in Falkirk, after a short illness, on October 23, 2021, Walter aged 77 years. A devoted husband and best friend to Anna. Former husband to the late Roberta. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Malcolm, Marwyn, Janice, Malcolm, Patsy, and the late Victor. For funeral arrangements please contact Central Funeral Services Falkirk on 01324 620520. You will live forever in our hearts.

RENNIE – Peacefully at home Lorien, High Airds, Carradale, on October 23, 2021, with his family by his side, James Tait Rennie, in his 72nd year, cherished husband of Caroline, much loved father of Doreen, Allan, James Lee and Siobhan, loving papa of Ross, Gregor, Blayre, Eva and Max, great-papa of Ross and Thea and a close friend to Ellen. Tait’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12.00 noon in the Saddell and Carradale Church. The cortege will leave the Church at 12:30 pm. We will travel through the village, down to Carradale Pier and back to Brackley Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service at the church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Tait along our route.

RISBY – Peacefully at the Lorn and Islands Hospital on October 23, 2021, after an illness borne bravely, Mary Christine Risby, née Malcolm, in her 78th year, of 9 Port Ann, Lochgilphead. Beloved wife of Philip, much loved mother of Andrew, John, Kirsteen and Gillian. Adored Granny of Iain, Eoghan, Alasdair and Christopher. A much respected mother-in-law. Dear sister of the late Evan Malcolm. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. A private family funeral service will be held at Lochgair Parish Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11am. Please note additional mourners are welcome to join the family at Achnabreac Cemetery, or as the funeral cortège leaves Lochgair Parish Church at approx 11.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations to SSPCA.

IN MEMORIAMS

ARKELL – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad, granda and great granda (Eck), died October 28, 2012.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

Loved and missed so very much.

– From Maggie and family, home and abroad.