Flower shop to become takeaway

Plans to turn a Lochgilphead florist into a hot food takeaway has been approved.

An Argyll and Bute Council planning officer recommended that planning permission should be granted for the proposal by Mr A Pia for 25 Lochnell Street.

Residents have made their concerns known to the authority about traffic and the suitability of the development in a conservation area, with 11 objections submitted.

The plans, however, were approved by the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee at its virtual meeting on October 20.

In response to an objection about the appropriateness of the plans for a conservation area, the officer said: ‘A council officer has visited the site and has deemed the proposal acceptable within the conservation area in its impact on the main streetscapes.

‘The rear extension and work is not deemed unexpected in the back lands and its visibility from the lane.’

The officer added: ‘The current upgrade programme of the Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) includes the upgrading of shop fronts.

‘If there is to be a change of use of the shop, advertising permission is likely to be required for new signs, which may qualify for assistance under the grants scheme.

‘It is deemed that as the building is within the CARS area, a void shop may be detrimental to the streetscape and the economic vitality of the town centre.

‘The rear extension to form toilets is to be a single storey rectangular structure of around four square metres adjoining the rear wall of the current building.

‘This is not only subordinate to this part of the block but to the shop unit itself. It will be accessible from both the premises kitchen and the outside yard.

‘The exterior of the extension is to be finished in materials consistent with a rear of block townscape and with its limited exposure with the conservation area.’

The officer concluded: ‘The proposal conforms to the relevant policies of the development plan and there are no other material considerations which would warrant departure from these policies.’

The application was approved by six votes to five, subject to conditions including the installation of a suitable fume extraction system for odour control.