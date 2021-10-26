Kyles win junior trophy on home turf

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Bullough Cup Final

Kyles Athletic 3 Lochside Rovers 3 (Kyles Athletic won 3-1 on penalties)

The Kyles Athletic second team came from behind three times before eventually beating Lochside Rovers 3-1 on penalties to lift the Bullough Cup at Kames Playing Fields, with a big crowd looking on from the viewing gallery.

Due to a soft pitch, the sides agreed beforehand to forego extra-time and go straight to penalties if the score was level after 90 minutes.

Innes Jackson put Lochside ahead on six minutes.

Finan Kennedy equalised a couple of minutes before the break, scoring when the ball broke to him at the edge of the ‘D’ following a scramble.

Lochside played with the wind advantage in the first half and should have built an interval lead but just couldn’t apply the finish when it counted.

The wind picked up in the second half but it was Lochside who regained the lead through David Cameron with a well-worked goal on 57 minutes.

Finan Kennedy levelled for a second time on the hour when Lochside failed to clear a low, hard ball from the right and Kennedy netted from just outside the ‘D’.

There was a delay in play when the pavilion end goals blew over, away from the pitch.

The final was end-to-end and Lewis Buchanan looked to have won it for Lochside when he made it 3-2 with just three minutes remaining, but after Lochside conceded an unnecessary free-hit in midfield Kyles played the ball short and Luke Thornton was at the back post to fire into the roof of the net.

There were only a few seconds gone following the restart before referee Graham Fisher took the final to penalties.

Kyles Athletic captain Cairn Limbert stepped forward to be presented with the Bullough Cup by south shinty stalwart, Colintraive’s Alex McNaughton.