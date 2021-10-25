Your Pictures – October 22, 2021
This week we feature a series of photographs by Ardrishaig resident James Bowe.
Taken on Friday October 15 during an early morning walk to Cairnbaan, James captured the scene as the sun rose on a beautiful day after a spell of rain. The mist rising from the canal makes for a tranquil, slightly eerie autumnal atmosphere.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PICS:
no_a43YourPictures01_JamesBowe
no_a43YourPictures02_JamesBowe
no_a43YourPictures03_JamesBowe
no_a43YourPictures04_JamesBowe
no_a43YourPictures05_JamesBowe