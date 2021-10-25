Dalmally sale draws Welsh buyers
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
United Auctions sold 2,072 sheep of all classes at Dalmally Auction Mart on Friday October 22.
Lambs sold to £87.50 from Couston Farm to average £59.09 (+£5.99).
A spokesman for United Auctions said: ‘A good attendance of buyers were in attendance from as far afield as Wales, which resulted in a buoyant trade throughout, and more could have been sold to sellers’ advantage.’
Leading lots and prices per head
LAMBS – SUFFx – £85, Glenbrooke; £75, Ardsheal; £67.50, Glenbrooke; £62.00, Balvicar Farm. TEXx – £87.50, Turnault; £82, Innischeroch; £81, Lephinkill; £79.00, Colquhalzie; £74, Achnacone; £74, Couston; £70.50, Lephinkill; £70, Bragleenmore. CHEV – £77, Ardsheal; £70, Ellary; £66, Glenbrooke; £65, Ardsheal. CROSS – £87.50, Couston; £85, Brackley; £69, Auchreoch; £67, Brackley; £66, Balvicar; £65, Ederline; £64.50, Birchfield. HAMPx – £70.50, Glenbrooke. BF – £77.50, Raera; £76, Turnault; £72.50, Tullochcan; £72.50, Raera; £71.50, Lephinkill; £70, Raera; £69.50, Castles Estate; £68.50, Couston Farm; £68.50, Duncroisk; £68, Achnaba; £68, Acharonich; £66, Achalic; £66, Acharonich.
EWES – TEXx – £88, Lephinkill; £62, Achnacone. CHEV – £56, 1 Savary. CROSS – £48, Brackley; £44, Drumclach Croft. HAMPx – £50, Glenbrooke. BF – £60, Floors; £57, Raera; £56, Dunans; £55, Castles Estate; £54, Tullochcan; £53, Lephinkill; £49.50, Tullochcan; £46, Raera; £46, Achnacone.
Leading prices per kilo
LAMBS – SUFFx – 268p, Ardsheal; 250p, Glenbrooke; 244p, Achnacone. TEXx – 263p, Colquhalzie; 250p, Bragleenmore; 247p, Achnacone; 243p, Lephinkill. CHEV – 249p, Glenbrooke; 245p, 244p, Ardsheal; 241p, Ellary Farms. CROSS – 281p, Glenbrooke; 250p, Ederline Estate; 248p, Birchfield; 244p, BalvicarFarm. BF – 233p, Achnacone; 227p, Colquhalzie; 226p, Auchlyne.