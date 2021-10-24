Letters to the editor – October 22, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Move, have fun and feed children

Sir,

The Move For Meals challenge, organised by charity Mary’s Meals, encourages physical activity while helping Mary’s Meals to feed hungry children in some of the world’s poorest countries.

It doesn’t matter how you move. You can choose any activity, from cycling to dancing so everyone can take part.

Mary’s Meals is reaching more than two million hungry children in 19 countries with a nutritious daily meal. The promise of food attracts impoverished children to the classroom, where they can gain an education that will one day be their ladder out of poverty.

People can turn their moves into meals by setting themselves an active challenge to raise funds to help reach the next million children waiting for Mary’s Meals.

It costs just £15.90 for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a year, with 93 pence from every £1 going directly to the charity’s feeding programmes.

To find out more about organising a Move For Meals fundraiser, visit marysmeals.org.uk/move

Neah Evans, British Olympic cycling silver medallist.

PIC:

Cyclist Neah Evans, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics as part of the women’s team pursuit squad. no_a43MarysMeals_NeahEvans01

Menopause awareness and support

Sir,

In the wake of World Menopause Day on October 18, NHS 24 has launched new resources on the menopause via health information site NHS Inform.

Working in partnership with the Scottish Government, the resources support the ambitions laid out in the Women’s Health Plan and include information about what to expect, whether you’re going through the menopause or want to support someone with symptoms.

Menopause can affect everyone differently and many of us are still unfamiliar with the common symptoms, how these might present and what to expect if you or someone you know is going through ‘the change’.

World Menopause Day aims to raise awareness of these and the support options available for improving health and wellbeing. Our new resources on NHS Inform are clinically assured and contain information on signs of menopause, potential treatments, managing your wellbeing and supporting others through their symptoms. The resources also include ways to manage symptoms with self-care and what to do if you feel concerned that your experiences are unusual.

The menopause can have impacts on lots of aspects of life including self-esteem and mental health. These resources are a great way to feel knowledgeable about the experience and empowered in taking any next steps.

Visit NHSinform.scot for updated information, including videos aimed at dispelling common myths about the menopause.

Dr Laura Ryan, medical director, NHS 24.

Brexit chickens coming home to roost

Sir,

With latest statistics highlighting Scotland’s trade has plummeted since leaving the European Union, I was struck by recent research undertaken by economists at University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

Using state-of-the-art modelling to look at the impact of Brexit on trade for the UK and the devolved nations, it notes Scotland could ‘undo the damage’ of Brexit if it joined the EU as an independent nation.

As part of its ‘Global Britain’ strategy, in the wake of Brexit the UK is pursuing a series of free trade agreements with countries around the world including Canada, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey and possibly the United States.

The research, however, finds that ‘Global Britain’ yields insufficient trade creation to compensate for Brexit trade losses and any losses due to Scottish independence from the rest of the UK could be entirely removed conditional on a renewed trade deal with the EU.

The Brexit chickens are coming home to roost and it is increasingly clear that the only way to insulate ourselves from the long-term damage of Tory narrow nationalism is to become an independent nation, regaining the economic and trading benefits of EU membership.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh.

Accident and emergency waiting times need action

Sir,

Accident and emergency (A&E) waiting times have hit the worst level on record, with only 71 per cent of patients being seen within four hours.

These figures are nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf. The SNP’s NHS winter plan that arrived last week was too little, too late.

The need for urgent action is now, not weeks down the line as winter rapidly approaches. Our A&E departments remain overwhelmed. Police officers are having to transport patients to hospital, delayed discharges are on the increase and thousands of operations are still being cancelled.

Our NHS cannot afford more delays and inaction from this government. They are set to preside over a disastrous winter on the frontline of our health service.

The SNP has been too slow to act. Scotland’s NHS needs a real plan to tackle one of the worst winters it will ever face.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands ward.

