Charity begins at Inveraray church hall

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Community groups and charities will have the chance to make up for lost funds in the pandemic at a fundraising day in Inveraray.

On Saturday October 30, the doors of Inveraray church hall will be flung open to allow local charities and groups free space to make some cash.

Those already signed up include school and toddler groups, the MS Centre in Lochgilphead, the Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland and many others.

Parish minister Dorothy Wallace said: ‘As so many of the smaller groups and charities have been unable to fund raise, West Lochfyneside Parish Church is simply offering a space for lots of groups to get together. Some need to raise money but others just want to raise awareness.

‘Stall holders are not being charged; the church simply wanted to reach out and serve our community. We are a small, ageing congregation, so there is a limit to the mission we can do. But what we do have is a big church hall.

‘Plus, it will be great to see people gathering again, a step back to normality.’

The doors are open from 11am to 3pm on October 30.