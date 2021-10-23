District news – October 22, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Bute

The redevelopment of Rothesay Pavilion will take more than a year longer and cost £7 million more than originally planned.

In response to the escalating cost and timescale, Argyll and Bute Council has called for a revised proposal to be drawn up by the end of November.

The project to renovate the building began in November 2017 and was due to finish in June 2020, however, the estimated completion date has been pushed back to autumn 2022 following the main contractors going into administration.

An Argyll and Bute Council report has now stated a fully-costed proposal is due by the end of November, with a further report to go before councillors the following month.

A report on the situation forms part of a larger document on the current financial situation for the council, which went before its policy and resources committee at its virtual meeting on Thursday October 14.

Having had an initial budget of £13.8million, the project is currently running at a £20.8m budget and is classed as ‘off-track’ by the council.

A council official said: ‘The impact of Covid-19 has been significant. The site was closed in March 2020 followed by the main contractor being placed into administration in April 2020.

‘This resulted in additional security, remedial repairs, temporary building fabric, engineering service and heating protection works, including utility costs, to protect the council’s investment in the asset.

‘There are also increased project and design consultant staff costs due to repatriation of the sub-contractors’ plant and equipment, including a detailed reassessment of the building and engineering service works completed and still to be finished.

‘Works have further been hindered by the lockdown restrictions and general lack of interest from local firms capable of completing the works.’

Craignish

Demolition work is under way at Ardfern Yacht Centre as the site is cleared to make way for new toilets, showers and a laundry.

The project is the latest step in the on-going development of the yacht centre which aims to offer resident and visiting berth holders an improved service while increasing the capacity for future expansion.

The project brief states: ‘It is envisaged that by improving the aesthetics of the site and improving the services offered, Ardfern Yacht Centre would also become a destination for land-based visitors.

‘After completion of the project, it is envisaged Ardfern Yacht Centre would be capable of achieving at least the 3 Gold Anchor Award from The Yacht Harbour Association.’

While work is carried out at the site, there is a temporary cabin providing toilets and showers next to the workshop for staff and customers.

A centre spokesperson said: ‘We apologise for the disruption over the winter and early spring months while work takes place and thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the build is under way.

‘We look forward to bringing you all a much-improved more modern centre at Ardfern for the summer 2022 season.’

Islay

Plans for nine new whisky warehouses at an Islay distillery have been recommended for planning permission.

The proposal by Ardnahoe Distillery Company for the addition to its distillery at Port Askaig would give capacity for 6,000 casks of whisky, each of them holding approximately 210 litres, per year.

A council planning officer recommended planning permission is granted by Argyll and Bute Counci at the virtual meeting of its planning, protective services and licensing committee on Wednesday October 20.

The proposal, which qualifies as a major application under the terms of the Hierarchy of Development (Scotland) regulations, would see nine spirit warehouses being built to the northwest of the existing distillery as well as a dunnage warehouse alongside.

A new circuit road system would serve all the warehouses and connect to the existing distillery roads and to the main road.

The report to go before the committee states: ‘An exceptional case was presented demonstrating this as an appropriate site. In the absence of a large warehousing which may be used island wide, the options tend to be on site storage, shared storage and transport to the mainland.

‘Overall capacity at most existing warehousing is, or is close to, being reached. The option of mainland storage is deemed to increase traffic with what may be unnecessary traffic movements compared to on-site availability.

‘The proposers also state that an economic advantage may be gained by the supply of Islay matured whiskies at a premium price.

‘Additionally, it has been stated that cask visiting is becoming popular as part of the tourism offer being developed on the island. The exceptional land use case is compelling and is deemed to be consistent with policy.’

PIC

Nine new warehouses are planned at Ardnahoe’s distillery in Port Askaig. no_a43Ardnahoe01