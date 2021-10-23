Argyllshire Advertiser leader – October 22, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A problem has landed

We are continually being told how much of a good thing the spread of sea eagles is.

Conservation and other bodies publicise the benefits to the Scottish tourism industry. And they are correct, in that people are drawn to these majestic, powerful birds.

But these predators are spreading far and wide at a rapid rate, and there is now very little chance of official control of their numbers. There is significant loss of livestock, and this at a time of huge change in the food, farming and environmental climate.

Some might argue that the sea eagles should take precedence over farmers.

But this is a species reintroduced to a human population unused to their ways and farmers are working hard enough to feed us without having their liveliehoods threatened by a man-made problem.

Double whammy

We fully support the people behind the petitions about to hit the Scottish Government.

The tale of the Rest is nothing short of a fiasco at a political and management level, and rapid, effective action is needed.

We are not being taken seriously by those at Transport Scotland and Holyrood.

That needs to change.