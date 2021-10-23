Argyll teachers to speak at local climate summit

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Argyll and Bute Council will host its first education climate summit next week with local teachers playing a pivotal role in the event.

On October 27 and 28 speakers from schools, businesses and charities will address the online event to raise awareness of a broad range of climate issues.

Taynuilt teacher Jennifer Love will tell those attending about how her pupils have been working with a local textile company to create natural, powerful messages to raise awareness of climate change.

Taynuilt Primary School pupils worked with textile company Crubag as part of a project documenting research they had carried out into plastics on their shorelines. The children created mood boards of their findings and created designs using printing techniques taught to them by Crubag.

The designs were inspired by the results of their shore investigations, using microscope images of the plastics and materials they had found on the beach. The result was artwork with a powerful message. The designs were printed onto organic cotton and used to cover recycled paper notebooks.

Also speaking at the summit will be Rhu Primary School head teacher Linda MacBeath who will talk about the Queen’s Green Canopy project, a tree planting initiative the school has been taking part in.

Each session will last approximately one hour and will include presentations by the Scottish Association for Marine Science, ALIEnergy, Wreckspeditions Dive Charters Ltd, Time for Change Argyll and the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.

The council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘Argyll and Bute Council has signed up to meet Scotland’s target of achieving ‘net zero’ by 2045. We have one of the lowest carbon footprints anywhere in the UK and I firmly believe that if we all make some changes, even small ones, we could become the first local authority to achieve ‘net zero’ per head of population.

‘Education is at the heart of this if we are to succeed and our schools are already doing amazing things to help raise awareness of global issues in our fight against climate change. This summit will be a great opportunity for our communities to come together and showcase what they are doing to make a difference. It will enable us to unite and highlight the challenges we are facing and what we can all do to help overcome them.

‘The key speakers taking part in the summit have each geared their presentations towards a specific audience, from school pupils to local businesses, so there is something to interest everyone. I would encourage everyone to sign up to at least one of the sessions to help us build a brighter, greener future for everyone.’

The event is free to attend and can be accessed via the council’s website.

Pupils’ efforts to play a key role in the education climate summit. no_a43ClimateSummit01