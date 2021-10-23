100 years of looking after veterans and their families

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Members of the public are invited to attend a special wreath-laying ceremony this weekend.

To mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion, commemorative wreaths will be laid on Sunday October 24 by members of the Inveraray branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland.

The first ceremony will take place at Inveraray war memorial at 12.45pm, followed by another at Furnace war memorial at 2pm.

The Royal British Legion was established in May 1921 to care for those who had suffered as a result of service during the Great War.

Today, the Royal British Legion Scotland continues to look after members of the armed forces community and their families.

The legion will be out again to commemorate Armistice Day on Thursday November 11, with a short commemoration service at Inveraray war memorial starting at 10.55am.

Details of Remembrance Sunday services planned for November 14 will be published in next week’s edition.

If you are organising a ceremony around Mid Argyll and Tarbert, please email editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with the details to have your event included.

PIC:

A wreath will be laid on Sunday at Inveraray war memorial, pictured, followed by another at Furnace later that day. 51_a43InvWarMemorial_2019_01