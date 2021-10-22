Vodafone feels Furnace heat over ‘deplorable’ service

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Villagers in the Loch Fyne-side village of Furnace say they feel ‘abandoned’ by telecoms giant Vodafone after a month without a mobile signal.

Anger and frustration has built while residents contacted Vodafone to report the problem – only to be held in customer services queues for up to an hour; given various ‘reasons’ for the outage including the presence of a river, a points problem – and that it would be quickly restored. One caller was even told there wasn’t a problem at all.

Vodafone has offered the strongest signal of very few available mobile providers in the Furnace area, so many villagers use their services.

Furnace resident Ruth Tott said: ‘Every one of us has been given the run around and the fob-off and we are at our wits end.

‘Many in our village rely totally on their mobile with no landline and many are elderly or vulnerable. The situation is deplorable. We do not know where to take this to get it resolved.’

A Vodafone UK spokesperson told the Argyllshire Advertiser on Wednesday: ‘We apologise to our customers in the Furnace area who may be experiencing problems with our service at the moment.

‘An engineer visited the site yesterday to carry out further essential repair work and we hope to be able to resolve the issue very soon.’

Vodafone has been the best option for Furnace on Loch Fyne-side, but for the past month the signal has been lost.