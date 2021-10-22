Police report – October 22, 2021
Vandalism
Between 9am on Monday October 11 and 9am on Friday October 15, a patio door and a car window were smashed at an address in Minard. Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Threatening or abusive behaviour
At 1am on Sunday October 17, a report was made to police about a man allegedly acting in a threatening or abusive manner and placing others in a state of fear and alarm at an address in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead. A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested and taken to Lochgilphead police station where he was charged with the offence. A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.