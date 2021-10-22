Petitions pile pressure on government over Rest ‘fiasco’

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

As one Scottish Parliament petition seeking swift action on the landslide-prone A83 opened for signatures earlier this week, a second is on the way – this time calling for a public inquiry into the handling of the issue.

A petition by the business-led Rest and be Thankful Campaign group went live on Monday – calling for a permanent solution by 2024 to the A83 at Glen Croe.

It asks the Scottish Parliament to urge Transport Minister Graeme Dey MSP and the Scottish Government to recognise ‘the crisis’ at the Rest and be Thankful as an emergency due to the economic and environmental impacts, and the ‘high risk’ that 100,000 of debris is ready to fall which could be a ‘risk to life’.

John Gurr, the campaign group’s chairperson, said: ‘We ask that Graeme Dey MSP and the Scottish Government deliver a robust two-way temporary alternative to the A83 by 2022 – the current mitigation works of planting trees and digging pits does not stop landslides or stop the road from being closed every time it rains.

‘We ask Mr Dey and the Scottish Government to stop wasting time on lengthy consultation and deliver a permanent solution by 2024.’

Prior to the petition being launched, the campaign group engaged with local councillors and MSPs to raise support.

This led to a meeting with Transport Scotland and Mr Dey, who, according to the group, ‘will not alter their current plans to continue closing when it rains, without a suitable temporary solution, and will not rethink the lengthy project to decide on a permanent solution’.

‘The road is used by 1.3 million vehicles annually yet was closed for 200 days last year, creating an unnecessary barrier to our region,’ said Mr Gurr

‘Furthermore, we know that 100,000 tonnes of debris is ready to fall. This is a risk to life and should therefore be treated as an emergency and addressed with the urgency that it deserves, yet Transport Scotland is now proposing a further 10 years to deliver a permanent solution.’

Within a couple of days of going live, the petition had received more than 1,500 signatures.

To add your signature, visit https://chng.it/RQDn8NHcdf

In a separate move, Argyll and Bute councillors Dougie Philand (Mid Argyll) and Donald Kelly (South Kintyre) of the political grouping ‘Argyll and Bute First’ have submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament asking for a full public enquiry into the management of the Rest and be Thankful project.

Councillor Philand explained: ‘In 2012 after we submitted a petition to the parliament calling for a permanent solution to the Rest and be Thankful which attracted 10,000 signatures and was supported by over 400 businesses.

A meeting of the A83 taskforce in 2013 discussed six options by consultants Jacobs for a permanent solution, including the 2020 preferred option, but all were dismissed out of hand by the Scottish Government. The government decided to go ahead with ‘mitigation measures’.

‘We all know this was just the start of the “sticking plaster” exercise. Since then it has been a constant string of borrow pits, fencing, drainage etc with the cost to the public purse racking up year-on-year and the only people benefiting being the consultants and contractors. The current cost of these mitigation measures is in the region of £90 million and rising. In 2012 the same preferred option as the one now proposed was costed in he region of £68 million.

‘We were told at the last taskforce meeting it will be at least seven years before any

permanent solution will be put in place. I am still sceptical because my opinion is that if the money is required for the central belt, there it will go.

‘We are calling for a public enquiry into the management and cost of this fiasco.’

Major landslides at the Rest and be Thankful in August and September 2020 caused major disruption – but these were just the latest in a series of such events in recent years. no_a38Rest_NewLandslide05