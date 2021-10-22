Love for pier lifts Inveraray’s musical fundraiser

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Pier positivity was in the air with beautiful music provided by artists of all kinds on a big fundraising day for Inveraray.

This was the first opportunity people have had to show public support for the community’s bid to buy the neglected pier.

And show it they did, with a ten per cent boost to funds in just one day thanks to the efforts of volunteer bucket-shakers and musicians who freely gave of their time for the Inveraray Pier campaign.

The busking event on Saturday October 16 was started in fine style by Pipe Major Stuart Liddell, indisputably one of the best solo pipers in the world today and a son of Inveraray.

Stuart grabbed the attention of passers-by at the pier head with some favourite tunes – and a rendition or two of ‘Baby Shark’ – before moving on to help relieve tourists of spare change at the woollen mill and Londis, with Inveraray Co-op the next stop on a whirlwind tour of the Royal Burgh.

He was later joined by three Kilmartin pipers from Mid Argyll Pipe Band – Rod and Jojo Buchanan and Nick McLean – to entertain at the pier.

Stuart said: ‘The pier has very special memories for me, having grown up in Inveraray. It’s iconic and it’s a shame to see it in such a state of disrepair. But it’s great to see the movement to change that and it will be nice to have it open to the public once again.’

He added: ‘And it’s a great chance today for me to get out, play a few tunes and to see people again.’

Affection for the pier is not restricted to Inveraray folk.

Margaret Hartfel from St Paul, Minnesota, started coming to Inveraray for a few weeks’ break five years ago. ‘I love the town, I love the people and I just enjoy being here,’ she said.

‘The pier is such an asset. It’s sad to see it’s closed. I’m hopeful this campaign will mean that it’s open the next time I come to Inveraray.’

The fundraiser was the brainchild of folk musician Robin Campbell, now resident near London, who co-ordinated the event with Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers the driving force behind the community bid.

Inveraray is a favourite place for Robin, going back to the days when he was one half of folk duo Lomond Folk in the 1960s and 1970s. And he was out on Saturday too, belting out some folk classics.

Later in the day, talented local singers Feorlin Renton and Abi Cuthbert entertained with equally talented Jackie Kerr and young Katy McLeod on her clarinet. Joe Quinn from Balloch and Cairndow’s Craig MacIntyre of the Camans also performed with support from Gordon Neish.

The action moved to the George Hotel beer garden between 6pm and 8pm.

The grand total was revealed by Linda Divers, who said: ‘We raised £1,614.20 on the day. It was a fantastic, right from Stuart kicking things off.

‘I can’t thank all the performers enough and am so proud Inveraray could come together like this. I also want to thank the bucket shakers and my fellow community councillors who always go above and beyond to support me. Thanks as well to Brian and Margaret Elder, all the people who put donations in buckets and to WD Semple for their generous donation.

‘We also appreciate the support of the George Hotel for the use of its beer garden and Argyll Estates for letting us use the front green.’

The total amount raised towards the £100,000 target now stands at around £18,000.

