Eagle threat to Loch Fyneside farmers’ future

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

They are just what Scottish food and farming needs – a young couple continuing a family farming tradition going back generations.

Ricky and Kirsten Rennie of Garvachy Farm are in the second year of their farming journey since taking over the reins after Kirsten’s dad, John Paterson, retired.

The 2,500-acre hill farm above Minard, plus rented grazing, carries 1,200 ewes and 20 Dexter cattle – with the couple aiming to farm in a sustainable way while maintaining the best traditions of Argyll hill farming.

But there is an obstacle. Not only do they have to deal with industry-wide challenges including Brexit and the Covid pandemic, but their sheep flock has been decimated by attacks from sea eagles.

After being hunted to extinction in the early 20th century, white tailed or sea eagles – with their 2.4 metre (eight foot) wingspan – were reintroduced to Scotland in the 1970s and bolstered in the 1990s and early 2000s. The first successful breeding occurred in 1985 on Mull and they spread from there. There are now estimated to be more than 150 breeding pairs in Scotland.

Ricky believes that six juvenile eagles hunted on Garvachy this year, joined by an adult pair later in the season – and they killed sheep by the score.

From a scanning percentage pre-lambing of 97 per cent – almost one lamb per ewe – by the time the lambs were weaned in late summer that figure had fallen to 55 per cent.

In total, 220 lambs were lost ‘unaccounted for’ in 2021. The vast majority of these, says Ricky, were taken by sea eagles. He has witnessed it himself, many times.

After lambing the ewes expecting twins in a shed, 130 fit and healthy lambs were turned out to pasture. Just 36 lambs survived.

‘We were out all the time in the park,’ said Ricky. ‘We were careful to control other predators, so it’s definitely the eagles that got them bar one or two.’

The farm would normally keep the best ewe lambs for breeding, but Ricky explained: ‘We’re 110 breeding ewe lambs short on the hill this year. Last year we sent 260 away to wintering and sold 40 of those. This year we’ve got 170 all-in.’

This year’s financial loss is estimated at £16,000 to £20,000 – but that fails to take account of loss of future breeding potential.

Ricky explained: ‘It’s not just the loss of the lambs. It’s got to the stage where we have to keep every ewe lamb rather than selecting the best, so the quality of stock goes down. I had to keep my old ewes as well, so we didn’t have them to sell.’

Garvachy is a member of the Sea Eagle Management Scheme, run by NatureScot, formerly Scottish Natural Heritage. Participants can get up to £5,000 through the scheme for management measures such as pasture improvement and supplementary feeding to promote strong and healthy lambs – the theory being that the eagles predate weaker animals.

This has not been Ricky’s experience.

‘I’ve seen them taking lambs around 20kg on a neighbouring farm. They even fly across the dogs when we’re gathering. I think they would have a go given half a chance.’

And in February 2020, five in-lamb ewes in the same field were killed over eight days by sea eagles – a fact confirmed by NatureScot, says Ricky.

He added: ‘They’ve killed fit, healthy ewe hoggs and gimmers too.’

Ricky concluded: ‘They say they’re trying to encourage new entrants to farming, but this is just discouraging people.

‘We’re not against the sea eagles, and there is no doubt they’re impressive birds, but there’s just too many of them. You can understand why people like to see them, but they need to be controlled by some means.

‘Another few years like this year and our business won’t be here.’

MSP for Argyll and Bute Jenni Minto said: ‘I heard about the impact of the eagles on lambs first-hand on a visit to a Mid Argyll farm this summer. I have spoken with NatureScot to raise the concerns of farmers and crofters.

‘It is essential that those impacted engage with NatureScot to ensure they are given the support they need and to help inform all future decisions and action required.’

A NatureScot spokesperson said: ‘The reintroduction of these native birds to Scotland has been successful and benefits tourism.

‘In some locations, however, sea eagles impact farming and crofting by predating lambs. We understand the concerns of farmers and crofters and continue to work closely with them, and a range of stakeholders at local and national level, to offer management support through the Sea Eagle Management Scheme and to trial management techniques which can help reduce these negative impacts.

‘Following consultation, the scheme was revised significantly in 2020 and now offers more flexibility and an increased level of support to those affected by sea eagle predation.

‘The scheme budget has increased to £350,000 for 2021/2022 and is now better placed to address the costs that some individuals have incurred as a result of adapting their management practices to mitigate impacts from sea eagles.’

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said: ‘NFU Scotland cannot comment on the specifics of individual cases, however, the very real and devasting impacts that sea eagles have on so many farms and crofts across a vast swathe of Scotland cannot be dismissed.

‘We are members of the National Sea Eagle Stakeholder Group and represent farmers and crofters who have endured in some cases decades of predation by sea eagles. In places where eagles continue to cause significant damage through predation, NFU Scotland looks to NatureScot to deliver further action through the White tailed Eagle Action Plan. We need urgent delivery and implementation of key actions using the knowledge and evidence already gained.

‘NFU Scotland and its members remain optimistic that through careful management of the sea eagle population there would be a balanced, sustainable environment to enable and support both profitable agricultural activity as well as the eagles.’

PICS:

(for turn on page 5)

Ricky Rennie with sheepdog Lexie – can the Minard farm survive eagle predation? 51_a42SeaEagles01

Not much of this ewe hogg left after an eagle attack on Garvachy. no_a43SeaEagles01