Red Star hit nine in dominant victory

SAFL Division One Championship

Port Glasgow OBU 1 – Lochgilphead Red Star 9



Red Star travelled to Parklea on Saturday for their second league game of the season and returned with a big win which sees them top the table after their opening two games.

The visitors signalled their intent early on when Stuart MacLean opened the scoring from close range.

The lead was short-lived, however, as a lack of concentration at the back allowed Port Glasgow to equalise with a close-range header after 10 minutes.

The home side were reduced to ten men before the 20 minute mark after one of their midfielders was given a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Keiran Caskie. As expected, Star took even greater control of the game and could have scored a few before Lee MacLean put the Lochgilphead side back in front five minutes before half time with an excellent solo effort.

The second half was one-way traffic as Star added a further seven goals to their tally with Stuart MacLean finishing the afternoon with four goals, just trumping Lee MacLean with his three, which included an excellent effort from the edge of the box.

Aaron Moore continued his fine goalscoring form and young Kyle Danson rounded off an excellent day with a goal from close range.

Another of the Red Star young contingent, Craig Aitken, continues to impress and marked another fine performance with three assists.

On Saturday October 23, Red Star welcome Carlton YM to the Joint Campus 3G in their first home league fixture, where they’ll look to continue their improved recent form. The game kicks off at 1pm.