Planning for the next generation

More than half of Scottish farmers have a succession plan

in place – the highest rate in the UK.

According to new research by rural insurer NFU Mutual, the number of Scottish farms with succession plans in place increased from 33 per cent in 2020 to 52 per cent in 2021.

More than half – 51.5 per cent- now have a formal plan for how they’re going to hand the farm on to the next generation, increasing from just a third – 33.1 per cent – in 2020, a survey of 1,652 farmers across the UK has shown.

Farming is undergoing big changes, with the Scottish government developing its own national agricultural policy to replace the EU system.

Around a third of Scottish farmers still, however, believe a succession plan is not relevant to them – and 48.5 per cent still don’t have a plan.

There has arguably never been a more critical time to discuss how the farm will be handed on.

NFU Mutual chairman and former president of NFU Scotland Jim McLaren said: ‘As a farmer myself I know first-hand that farming isn’t just a job, but a way of life.

‘Farms often involve the whole family and span generations. So when you think about the future of your farm, it’s not just a question of land and assets; the attachment that you and your family have to your farming lifestyle often runs much deeper than that. These considerations can make it complicated to plan for the future of the farm, especially when it comes to handing over the reins to the next generation.

‘There is currently plenty for farmers to contend with – from Brexit to Covid, to subsidies and rising costs. Confronting these challenges often leaves little time for planning for the future. However, it is also true events such as the Covid pandemic can shine a much-needed spotlight on the need to plan for the future. Now, more than ever, it’s essential to ensure your farm and your finances are in order.’

Sean McCann, chartered financial planner at NFU Mutual, said: ‘It’s the aim of many farmers to hand the business on to the next generation. Some are happy to do this during their lifetime, while others want to hold on to everything until the day they die. There is no ‘right time’, but having a plan not only allows for a smoother transition, it can also play a big part in securing the future of the family farm.

‘Regardless of how you plan to hand the farm on, the aim should be to do it without paying more tax than you need to. There are a number of tax breaks available and it’s important to take advice to maximise the benefits and avoid the pitfalls.

‘It’s important to involve the whole family when planning succession to understand what role each member of the family will play in the future and how assets will be owned in the short, medium and long term.

‘Unexpected events can happen to any family, so having the right wills and agreements in place can help make sure the ownership of the business ends up in the right hands at the right time.

‘It’s also important the right income protection and life insurance is in place so that if an unexpected illness or tragedy did strike, the family and the business are protected.’

Jim McLaren: 'Now, more than ever, it's essential to ensure your farm and your finances are in order.'