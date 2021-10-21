Ideas sought to boost mental wellbeing on Gigha

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A brain-storming session will be held on Saturday on Gigha following a successful island bid for funding.

Run by the British Science Association, the Ideas Fund offers support to rural communities to try out ideas that address problems related to mental wellbeing and now islanders are being asked to contribute to the process.

‘Our Gigha and Me’ has been successful in the first round of funding with its bid focusing on issues of social isolation which were magnified during lockdown, particularly for young people and families, as well as the wider community.

Maggie Wilkieson explained the thinking behind the funding bid: ‘The aim of the project is how we can best use our beautiful island to connect with nature to bring us the best in terms of wellbeing.

‘So now it’s over to us. To make sure we’re capturing all the best ideas of how to achieve this, there is an introductory drop-in session at the village hall on Saturday October 23 from 12.30pm to 3pm.

‘Everyone with ideas of what might work is welcome. The initial application suggested story trails, nature activities, a den and meeting place, but these are just initial ideas. There might be much more, especially from children and their parents.’

The Ideas Fund aims to connect communities with research professionals so they can work together to bring their ideas to life, building new skills and relationships. Grants of up to £25,000 are awarded to help develop ideas that are at a very early stage, while grants of around £90,000 are available to support, adapt and expand ideas that have already been developed and tested.

