Get ‘bready’ for Fyne Ales’ new brew

Fyne Ales has brewed a new limited-edition pale ale – ‘New Skies’ – using surplus bread that would otherwise have gone to waste.

The Cairndow brewery is part of a coalition of 25 ale-makers from across the UK and Ireland which have brewed a new beer using surplus bread.

Known as the ‘Companion Series’, the new creations form a limited-edition collection of 26 beers.

New Skies from Fyne Ales is described on the company website as ‘a new world pale ale brewed using Summit, Meridian, Mosaic and Kolibri hops, as well as the breadcrumbs from surplus bread. It’s lightly hazy, with a soft tropical fruit flavour profile’.

Toast Ale, which co-ordinated the initiative, has supplied pre-prepared surplus bread crumb and shared expertise with the fellow breweries to enable the creation of their new beers.

There will be 2,600 Companion Series boxes available to buy, with £26 from each sale invested in conservation and regenerative agriculture projects.

Toast Ale is partnering with Rainforest Trust UK to protect 3.25 million trees in threatened tropical rainforests, while a collaboration with Soil Heroes will support UK farmers to replenish the health of soils, sequestering 360 tonnes of CO2 as well as holding more water and improving biodiversity. The Companion Series is expected to raise more than £65,000 for these projects.

The coalition of 25 breweries has also published an open letter calling on world leaders to make concrete commitments to tackle the climate emergency at COP26 next month.

Fyne Ales managing director Jamie Delap said: ‘From day one, our farm brewery set out not only to protect our local environment, but to enhance it too. Our corner of rural Scotland isn’t just home to our brewery. Our herds of red deer and highland cattle are fed on spent grain from the brewing process and we have a long track record of sustainability initiatives we’ve undertaken to ensure our Glen Fyne home thrives for years to come.

‘We believe we all have a role to play in protecting our planet for future generations. The opportunity to join Toast’s project and learn more about using food waste to further reduce our impact on the wider environment, and highlight the role of food waste in climate change, was too good to miss – especially with COP26 taking place down the road in Glasgow this year.’

New Skies is made from surplus bread which would otherwise be dumped.

Fyne Ales managing director Jamie Delap.