Football festival fun for Red Star youngsters

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Young footballers from Mid Argyll were delighted to take part in the first football festival since 2019.

Held at Lochnell, North Connel, on October 2, the Lochnell Fun Football Festival featured youngsters from across Argyll.

Spring to autumn each year is when children have traditionally attended football festivals all over Argyll and the west of Scotland, but these were interrupted last year in the pandemic. With further easing of restrictions, six teams and nearly 100 primary children from Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club (LRSYFC) took part in the event.

There was a clear sense of excitement and anticipation among players, parents and coaches to test their skills against several teams including Campbeltown, Tarbert, Oban and Lochnell.

LRSYFC chairman Stuart Green said: ‘Since the end of the first lockdown, our parent volunteers have worked hard to keep the football training going for all our children including over the summer holidays.

‘While it has been great seeing our children regaining their fitness and honing their skills, nothing beats attending football festivals and participating against other teams. Thanks to Lochnell YFC for a well-organised, fun football festival. The children all agreed it was a great day out.’

Stuart continued: ‘Special thanks to our main sponsor, Ardrishaig Community Trust, for its ongoing support with allows LRSYFC to kit out all our players with good quality match strips.’

Visit www.argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk for more photographs from the festival

PICS:

The LRSYFC Primary 2 players were delighted to get a game. no_a43RedStarYouth_Lochnell02_P2

Celebrations from the Primary 3 team. no_a43RedStarYouth_Lochnell04_P3

Primary 4 players and coaches take a break between matches. no_a43RedStarYouth_Lochnell07_P4

A big squad of Lochgilphead Primary 5 footballers make their voices heard. no_a43RedStarYouth_Lochnell09_P5

LRSYFC Primary 6 team mates congratulate Callan Cooper on a stunning goal direct from a free kick. no_a43RedStarYouth_Lochnell12_P6

The Primary 7 team with their medals after a great day of football. no_a43RedStarYouth_Lochnell15_P7