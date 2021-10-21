Climate-friendly island projects given government boost

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Four Argyll island projects are to benefit from Scottish Government funding designed to support employment, community resilience and health and wellbeing.

They are among 29 community groups and businesses across 23 islands which have been awarded grants of up to £150,000 each through the £2 million Island Communities Fund.

Projects focus on developing sustainable economic activities on islands with the majority of projects having a net zero theme, while also supporting the delivery of the Scottish Government’s National Islands Plan 2019.

Gigha’s Active Travel Hub, Cornabus Tree Nursery on Islay, Ulva Housing Refurbishment Project and Islay leisure’s resilience and sustainability project will all receive awards.

‘With just a few weeks until the eyes of the world are on Scotland for COP26, it’s great to see more projects designed to address the growing climate crisis,’ said Scottish Government Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

She continued: ‘There is so much potential across our islands and we received many innovative and creative applications. It’s clear our island communities are going to play an important role in helping us meet our ambitious climate change targets and I am excited about that.

‘The projects that have been awarded funding will contribute to our ambition to make Scotland greener and fairer. They will help us achieve a just transition to net zero and climate resilient living on our islands. I’m looking forward to seeing work get under way to help people, businesses and communities on our islands thrive.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto said: ‘Our island communities play such a huge role in leading the way to tackle the climate crisis.

‘I am delighted to see these wonderful projects here in Argyll and Bute receiving the recognition and support they deserve from the Scottish Government and can’t wait to see them progress.’

The Argyll awards are:

Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust – £75,600 for Gigha’s Active Travel Hub

Islay Development Initiative – £86,000 for ‘From Small Seeds’ at Cornabus Tree Nursery

North West Mull Community Woodland Company – £72,859 for Ulva Housing Refurbishment Project

Islay and Jura Community Enterprises Limited – £84,585 for Islay leisure’s resilience and sustainability.

PICS:

Islay Development Initiative has plans for a tree nursery at Cornabus Forest.