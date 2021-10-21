Announcements – October 22, 2021

MARRIAGE

WILLIAMSON – ROBERTSON – On Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lochside House Hotel, New Cumnock. Amber, only daughter of Micky and Wendy, Ardrishaig. To Christopher, only son of Neil and Janice, Tarbert. A special day, enjoyed by all.

DEATHS

COLLINS – Peacefully at Bon Accord Hospice, Paisley on October 12, 2021, after a long fight with cancer, Mary McArthur Scally (May). Loving wife of Henry, much loved mum of David and Fiona, devoted gran to all her grandchildren, elder daughter of the late Morris and Esther Scally and loved sister of Fiona and Maurice.

GRAHAM – On October 15, 2021, peacefully at Belgrave Lodge Nursing Home, Edinburgh, Alexander (Sandy) Wright Graham, former forester, in his 94th year, beloved husband of the late Jean and much loved father of Anne and Marion, dear father-in-law of Fergus and dearly loved grandfather of Graham, Jessica, Eilidh and Ewan and a very well respected member of the community and a dear friend of many. A private funeral service will be held at Sandy’s home West Ridge, Tarbert. For those wishing to pay their respects, arrangements will be confirmed and posted locally.

MACDONALD – Donald Ross. Peacefully at home on October 7, 2021 surrounded by his loving family, Ross, beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad of Jackie and Kenny, dear father-in-law of Elaine, a loving Papa to Catriona, Kamal and Calum, adored big brother of Frances, uncle and great-uncle who will be sadly missed. Funeral service will be held at Greenock Crematorium on Tuesday, October 26 at 12pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Private interment at Tarbert Old Cemetery at a later date.

MACFARLANE – On October 16, 2021, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Alexander (Sandy) MacLellan MacFarlane, former postman, in his 81st year, beloved son of the late, Dolly and Jimmy MacFarlane and much loved brother of Mary, Donnie and Sheena and the late Kathleen, Jim, Angus and Elizabeth, dear brother-in-law of John and uncle of all the family. A private funeral will take place at Cardross Crematorium. For those wishing to pay their respects the cortège will leave from Ardrishaig Parish Church on Wednesday, October 27 at 10.15am, travel along Chalmers Street, Poltalloch Street Lochnell Street on route to the Crematorium.

MACGREGOR – Peacefully at her home, 3 Orchard Park, Ardrishaig, on October 12, 2021, Myra MacGregor, in her 73rd year. Much loved mother of Ross. Dearly loved daughter of the late Angus and Barbara MacGregor (Ardloch). A dear friend and former work colleague. A private family service will be held at Cardross Crematorium on Tuesday October 26, 2021. Donations can be made in Myra’s memory direct to Diabetes UK or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

MCLACHLAN – Peacefully at home, 19 Glebe Street, Campbeltown, on October 13, 2021, Auxiliary Captain Neil McLachlan (Rtd) in his 86th year, dearly beloved husband of Victoria Campbell, much loved dad of Neil and Kevin and a loving grandad of James and Elliot. Neil’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, October 19, at 1.00pm in the Salvation Army Citadel, Campbeltown. The cortege will leave the Citadel at 1.30pm. We will travel up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Family flowers only, a collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland. Anyone is welcome to attend the service at the Salvation Army Citadel, alternatively you may pay your last respects to Neil along our route.

SHAW – Donald. Peacefully in Ainslie Manor, Girvan on September 24, 2021. Much loved husband of the late Helen Shaw. Will be sadly missed by all the family.

WALLACE – On October 10, 2021, peacefully at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Rosemary Anne Wallace of Columba House, Tarbert, in her 83rd year, beloved wife of the late David Wallace and a much loved mother and grandmother. A private funeral service will take place at Cardross Crematorium.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – Anne, Stuart and families would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy they received following the recent loss of their son Stuart. Special thanks to Belinda Braithwaite for a very personal and comforting service. To Kenny and Kelly from T.A. Blair funeral directors for their professional services. Thanks to all the staff who cared for Stuart at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Dr Norrie and the Campbeltown Community nurses for continued care. Our thanks to all those who paid their respects as the funeral cortège made its way to Kilkerran cemetery and all those who attended the family home and graveside. The retiral collection collected £300 for the MS society Kintyre.

WILLIS – The family would like to thank all relatives, friends, and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, and messages of support on the death of Valerie. Our grateful thanks to Pastor Ryan and Tracy Taylor for a personal and uplifting service. To Roddy, Cammy and Fiona at Donald MacDonald for their professionalism and care. A special thank you must go to all the staff on Glenaray ward for their care and attention to Valerie over the years and in her last months.

YOUNG – Marie and family would like to thank all who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy on the loss of Jim. Sincere thanks to all who attended the funeral and paid their respects to the cortège, thanks to the Mid Argyll hospital for the care they gave to Jim, special thanks to Roddy and Fiona for their sensitive support and to the Rev. David Carruthers for his comforting service.

IN MEMORIAMS

COLE – Cally (née Mitchell). Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your loving family, home and away.

MACINNES – In loving memory of Margaret, who passed away October 26, 2017, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Always in our thoughts.

– Neil, David, Alan and families at home and abroad.