Tarbert loses ferry to Cumbrae route

The ferry serving the route between Tarbert and Portavadie was taken as cover last week after a vessel on the Largs-Cumbrae service collided with the seabed.

The Tarbert-Portavadie service has been out of action since Friday October 15, when MV Isle of Cumbrae was moved by ferry operator CalMac to the Largs-Cumbrae route while repairs were carried out to the MV Loch Shira.

Another vessel, MV Loch Riddon, is also being used on the Largs to Cumbrae route in Loch Shira’s absence.

It is understood MV Loch Riddon is unable carry dangerous goods vehicles, whereas MV Isle of Cumbrae has that capacity which is needed on the Largs-Cumbrae route.

CalMac confirmed that an engineer was working on MV Loch Shira earlier this week and Tommy Gore, area operations manager (Clyde) for CalMac, said: ‘I apologise for the disruption this has caused to customers using the Tarbert-Portavadie service.

‘Engineers are working hard to fix the issue with MV Loch Shira and we hope to have normal service resuming as soon as possible.’

The MV Isle of Cumbrae at Tarbert slip. 06_a34IsleofCumbrae02