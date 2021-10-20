Elaine ‘will be back stronger’ after pain in Spain

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Elaine MacEachern says she was ‘devastated’ after a trip to compete in the Spanish round of the Women’s Motocross World Championships in Madrid ended in painful disappointment – but she’ll be back.

The Mid Argyll rider was hopeful of a successful weekend as she returned to the world stage for the first time since the 2017 World Motocross Championship, having secured the PP Sports ACU British Women’s Motocross title earlier this year after a three-year break from the sport.

But the weekend’s action in Spain would end earlier than expected for the 23-year-old telecoms engineer, now living in Renfrew.

Elaine explained: ‘In the free practice first thing on Saturday morning, I unfortunately broke my tibia and fibula in my leg and was out of the game for the rest of the weekend. I never crashed but I knew something wasn’t right.

‘I got X-rayed at the track, then was put into a cast and strapped by the motocross medics and was flown back on Sunday night to Scotland.’

Writing on her Facebook page from a hospital bed, she thanked her sponsors and everyone who helped her get to Spain.

Elaine added: ‘I am just out of surgery to plate the bones and begin the road to recovery. It is fair to say I am absolutely devastated with the outcome of the weekend.’

But this hugely talented Ormsary rider is nothing if not determined and she continued: ‘I will come back stronger and faster. It has only made me more hungry for it. Bring on rehab and an even better 2022.’

PICS:

Elaine, raring to go and pictured here with sponsor and supporter Douglas Watt and her bike – a 2022 KTM 250 sxf bought through sponsor Drop The Hammer for Spain and the 2022 season ahead. no_a43ElaineMacEachern04

Strapped up but still smiling despite the disappointment. no_a43ElaineMacEachern03

It was a flight home Elaine could have done without – but she’ll be back. no_a43ElaineMacEachern01