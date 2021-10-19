Science Matters – the elephant’s nose

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories, published in 1902, attribute the African elephant’s long nose to Elephant Child tugging to escape the grasp of a hungry crocodile.

These days, however, most of us believe that the elephant’s trunk evolved over time, and has now become a very useful tool for our largest terrestrial animals.

This long, boneless appendage weighs over 100kg and is unique among land fauna. It is multifunctional, transporting both air and water, it is used for smelling, tasting, feeding, breathing, blowing, syphoning, washing, grabbing, carrying objects and sometimes even as a snorkel.

African elephants (Loxodonta africana) are herbivores, eating up to 200kg a day, spending up to 18 hours foraging for grass, fruits, leaves and tree bark.

Now a group of scientists has investigated exactly how elephants utilise their trunks to maximise their intake of nutrients*.

Using different sized cubes of rutabaga (swede – a root vegetable), they found that to pick up just a few rutabaga cubes the elephant used the prehensile tip of its trunk, where two finger-like projections pick up, smell and taste what’s on offer.

But for more or larger cubes and for flat, leaf-like tortilla chips it used suction feeding, hoovering up the items with a loud vacuuming sound, resembling a feeding mechanism mainly seen among fish.

Investigating the animals adaptation to suction feeding further the scientists showed that elephants have the widest nostrils of any mammal examined, and can generate very high lung pressures.

Consequently they can inhale at air velocities 30 times the spray speed of a human sneeze, even reaching the 150 metres-per-second of high-speed electric trains.

These high air speeds enable elephants to utilise suction and blowing to access out-of-reach food items, even reflecting an air jet off a solid surface to blow food closer.

The dual purpose transport of air and water in an elephant’s trunk has already inspired advances in robotics designed to refuel ships or provide air to trapped victims, and the authors of this report hope that their new findings will spawn further advances.

*AK Schultz et al J. R. Soc. Interface 18, 20210215. 2021.