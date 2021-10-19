Housing focus to tackle Argyll population decline

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Housing will be a key focus of a ‘repopulation zone’ scheme by Argyll and Bute Council as it bids to reverse the area’s population decline.

The national repopulation zone approach sees pilot areas taking steps to address their own particular challenges, with their experiences used to develop effective repopulation initiatives elsewhere.

At a meeting of its policy and resources committee last week the council agreed that the pilot zones for research into issues affecting local population levels should be the Rosneath Peninsula, the islands of Tiree and Coll, the Kintyre peninsula and the Isle of Bute.

Councillors also agreed a wider pilot project with a focus on addressing housing needs across the whole of Argyll and Bute.

This pilot project will include employing a settlement officer for a year, funded by the council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise to examine the availability and quality of housing across Argyll and Bute and factors such as cost, legislative barriers, land supply and infrastructure.

The council will develop repopulation zones alongside the Western Isles, Highland and North Ayrshire councils which have identified their own pilot zones.

Argyll and Bute’s repopulation proposals will be on the agenda at the next meeting of the Convention of the Highlands and Islands (COHI) as part of discussions about an inter-agency response to the acute population challenges in the Highlands and Islands.

Councillor Robin Currie, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘Having enough housing, and of the type that people need, is obviously key in making it possible and desirable for people to live in Argyll and Bute.

‘Our population is falling and is predicted to continue to fall. To keep our communities and our economy going, Argyll and Bute needs people to stay and others with key skills and investment to move here.

‘The next meeting of COHI is on October 25. We will take that opportunity to press COHI and the Scottish Government on the importance of addressing Argyll and Bute’s population challenges quickly.’

PICS:

Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie. no_a39RobinCurrie01

Councillors agreed a pilot project to address housing needs across Argyll and Bute. T05-Ulva-Ferry-houses [don’t need file name against pic]