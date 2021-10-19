Band is getting back in the groove

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It has been a difficult time for all music-makers, but gradually and carefully the Mid Argyll-based Easy Club is opening up.

The Easy Club’s diverse bunch of musicians are playing together again face-to-face thanks to venues such as the Cairnbaan Hotel and Mid Argyll Youth Development Services in Lochgilphead.

All being well there will be some public shows coming up, but in the meantime the club is showing the two musical films it made during the lockdowns.

The 20-minute-long films will be shown in Lochgilphead on the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday October 23 and 24 at the youth centre on the corner of Union Street and Manse Brae, from 4pm to 6pm.

The first one is a history of the club’s first five years, with a wide range of musical styles, and the second an environmental film focusing on Mid Argyll – quite relevant as the climate change conference COP26 looms on the horizon.