Your Pictures – October 15, 2021
Like a scene from the heyday of Para Handy and the Clyde puffers, the VIC32 makes her sedate way from Crinan towards Bellanoch Bridge.
Lochgilphead reader Rhona Young kindly sent us her photograph, taken on Saturday October 2 as the Vic32 was travelling on the Crinan Canal en route to Cairnbaan.