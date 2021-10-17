Work complete on White Shore path

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

One of Tarbert’s most popular walks has been given a new lease of life thanks to community volunteers and Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust (TSCT).

The White Shore walk runs from the car park at Garval to the White Shore on Loch Fyne.

Over the last few years the path to the White Shore – a popular picnic spot and where generations of youngsters have learned to swim – has fallen into disrepair, but thanks to volunteers and grant funding from TSCT, the path has been gravelled and new board walks and steps installed.

This 20-minute walk is a beautiful one which changes with the season.

In summer you can expect to see primroses, daffodils and bluebells – you might even hear the first cuckoo of the year here.

In summer, the trees give welcome shade along the way, with red squirrels regularly spotted, while in autumn red, orange and gold leaves lie in a thick carpet for walkers to crunch through.

TSCT chair Sheila Campbell said: ‘Thanks to everyone who helped with the repairs. Particular thanks go to the family ‘bubble’ who, during the second lockdown, dragged sandbags to stabilise the path at the burn. Their work was immense and inspired the trust to take action.

‘I’d also like to thank Argyll and Bute Council, Tesco Bags for Life and Paths for All for grant funding and Stephen Johnstone for his work leading the repairs.

‘In spring we will carry out our beach clean following the winter storms. Thank you to all those who take a bag along and collect any rubbish as they go along. It really does make a difference.’

Future works include a new interpretation board at the start of the walk in Garval car park.

For more information about TSCT visit www.tsct.co.uk or email info@tsct.org.uk