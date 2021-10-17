Union roadshow focuses on future farming policy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

NFU Scotland is to undertake a series of online and face-to-face meetings ahead of responding to the Scottish Government consultation on how the nation transitions to a new agricultural policy.

Central to that transition will be taking forward the findings and recommendations of farmer-led climate change groups to pave the way for legislation that will redefine agricultural support in Scotland.

The union’s programme of engagement with members kicked-off with a national webinar on Wednesday October 13 chaired by NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, with a presentation from director of policy Jonnie Hall.

A series of meetings around the country will follow, which both Martin Kennedy and Jonnie Hall will attend.

The purpose is to set out the current situation, the intentions of the Scottish Government and gauge current thinking from farmers and crofters on how best they can be supported to deliver sustainable food production, climate ambitions and nature restoration simultaneously.

NFU Scotland launched its proposal for a future support package via its report The Transition to Future (Conditional) Agricultural Support – NFU Scotland’s Approach in July 2021.

These proposals for the structure of future support distilled the concepts and principles from five farmer-led groups and the Union’s own Steps to Change proposals to design a uniquely Scottish future agricultural policy framework.

In August the Scottish Government announced the establishment of the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board together with the publication of a consultation entitled Agricultural Transition in Scotland: first steps towards our national policy.

The Scottish Government consultation, which closes in mid-November, also builds on the recommendations from the farmer-led groups.

It sets out several key questions which are intended to inform wider work on the development of agricultural policy and the replacement to the Common Agricultural Policy.

Both the consultation and the outputs of the ARIOB will directly inform proposals for a future Agriculture Bill to be introduced in 2023 to deliver a new support framework.

Mr Hall said: ‘This is a defining moment for Scottish agriculture. The prize of a new, properly-funded agricultural support package that delivers for Scotland’s current and future needs is the biggest priority for the union.

‘We need to move beyond the rhetoric and see action that will deliver meaningful change for our farmers and crofters.

‘For more than four years, partly driven by the catalyst of Brexit, NFU Scotland has been championing the need for change to a new agricultural policy.

‘This consultation is our chance to ensure that farming and crofting across Scotland meets environmental and climate challenges in a uniquely Scottish way while still delivering high quality, sustainable food production that underpins Scotland’s food and drink sector and maintains the social and economic fabric of rural areas.’

A face-to-face meeting, including a livestream, with Argyll and the Islands members is scheduled for Friday October 29, with a virtual meeting to follow on Monday November 8.

Venues and times will be confirmed, and invitations issued, in due course.