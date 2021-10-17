Letters to the editor – October 15, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An open letter from John Gurr, chairman of the Rest and be Thankful Campaign group, to Scottish Government Minister for Transport Graeme Dey:

Dear Graeme,

I am writing in response to the members’ debate on Wednesday October 6 in support of getting a faster solution for the A83 RABT (Rest and be Thankful).

I thought it was a very positive and constructive debate, with our community of cross-party MSPs delivering a similar message.

The key points are set out below.

A need to consider this route as a lifeline road for Argyll and treating the delivery of a permanent solution as an emergency to cut through the bureaucracy that seems to exist in Transport Scotland. As Jackie Baillie said, men landed on the moon faster than it is taking to build two miles of road. At no time have we heard if you are willing to consider this as an emergency. It seems you are more interested in avoiding legal action than listening to the requests of your fellow MSPs and providing a solution for the people of Argyll. This road is wanted by the entire population; I cannot see a single person objecting so we need to hear how things can be delivered quickly, not what obstacles exist.

To provide a more robust temporary solution before the next landslide. We are challenging why Transport Scotland is building more catch pits. They have not prevented the road being closed this week, let alone this winter. Even your BEAR Scotland representative at the A83 task force admitted the catch pits will not stop landslides closing the road. It is not common sense to keep digging holes in the ground; we think it is just folly. We would argue that traffic needs to be routed away from the danger of major landslides urgently, not forced to navigate next to a catch pit that may or may not work. We also met Transport Scotland officials at the forestry road, when we were presented with problems and issues, not solutions. Other countries with similar terrain manage to deliver fast and safe infrastructure, so if this is ‘one of the biggest engineering challenges in Scotland’ do we have the right people with the right level of experience to deliver a project of this scale quickly?

To review how the task force functions and ensure people are listened to and action taken. It was encouraging to hear you are willing to review this, however we fear that on its own it will not change Transport Scotland. We need you to hear what has been said and get a change in Transport Scotland’s approach.

You were kind enough to offer us a walk with Transport Scotland along the forestry track. We would like to send you and our MSPs an open invitation to take a journey down the A83, meet the businesses and people of Argyll that rely on this road and listen to their stories. We could take the bus too.

It now falls on your shoulders as to what happens next.

Do you ignore our request, continue to let us wait under the threat of landslides, until a solution is recommended at the end of next year, delivered at some point in the future?

Or do you come and see this lifeline road all the way to Campbeltown, see why we need you to call this an emergency, challenge Transport Scotland to deliver a permanent solution within this parliament, and a temporary solution that keeps the route open regardless of landslides while the permanent solution is built.

This is a choice, it is possible, it just needs the right people, determination and cut through.

Kind regards

John

Help at hand with breast cancer

Sir,

As a Clinical Nurse Specialist on Breast Cancer Now’s helpline, I’m acutely aware of the shattering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the emotional wellbeing of people with breast cancer.

News of a diagnosis can be a lonely experience, and the pandemic has at times exacerbated this, denying people the chance to be with loved ones.

We’ve seen a sharp rise in calls to our helpline and emails to our ‘Ask Our Nurses’ service from people struggling emotionally – many say the loneliness they’ve felt living with breast cancer during the pandemic has been the hardest emotional impact to cope with, and that it’s negatively impacted their mental health.

This Breast Cancer Awareness month we want to remind everyone affected by breast cancer that we’re always with you, in every way we can.

Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, our online support services are one click away for anyone after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Whether you’re a younger woman, adjusting to life after treatment, or living with incurable secondary breast cancer, our tailored support provides a confidential, safe space to connect with others and access specialist information.

Click on breastcancernow.org/online-services to find out more about Younger Women Together, Moving Forward, Someone Like Me, and Living With Secondary Breast Cancer.

Jane Murphy, Breast Cancer Now Clinical Nurse Specialist

Talk about sight loss

Sir,

For the 10 people every day in Britain who begin to lose their sight, many find it helpful to talk through these feelings with someone outside their usual circle of family and friends. That’s where Need to Talk, our free counselling and confidence-building service, can help.

Launched with support from the EU INTERREG VA programme, Need to Talk is available in Argyll and Bute.

Contact our Need to Talk team on 0303 123 9999 or email needtotalk@rnib.org.uk.

James Adams, director, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Scotland