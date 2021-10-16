District news – October 15, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dunoon

A major route through Cowal has been deemed to be dangerous due to sections of it having no white line markings for nine months.

At a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council on September 30 Cowal councillor Alan Reid raised the matter of the A815, which runs from the A83 down the peninsula to Toward. He said: ‘With the dark nights coming in, the lack of white lining is becoming dangerous.

‘I am pleased to see the good progress on the road improvements, but the work is not finished until the while lining gets done.

‘When will this reach Cowal? At the Bute and Cowal area committee in August we were told this would happen in September. Then at the environment, development and infrastructure committee I was told it would happen ‘shortly’.

‘But there is still no sign of white lining work on stretches of the A815 and some of this resurfacing work was done in March.’

The council’s policy lead for roads and infrastructure services South Kintyre councillor Rory Colville attributed the delay to competition from other companies for services from Transport Scotland.

He also said in a report that ‘really good progress was being made on maintaining roads across Argyll and Bute as part of the council’s £10million roads reconstruction programme’.

Councillor Colville responded: ‘I can’t remember off the top of my head, but we compete with BEAR Scotland, which has a bigger budget than we do, and white lining is a priority for it when Transport Scotland is in the area.

‘I don’t doubt that the areas you mention are quite substantial, but all we know is that sometimes they can get here and it is raining and they cannot do any work.

‘We are competing with larger operators and unless we have something in-house which is economical, we must continue to compete. But I will hopefully get back to you with a definite date.’

Bute

Kaya Fraser, Mount Stuart’s emerging artist-in-residence is to present the fruits of her residency in a new exhibition this autumn at the Discovery Centre on the Island of Bute.

A preview of Kaya’s collaborative project, Milk + Two Sugars Please will take place at the Rothesay Amphitheatre on Saturday October 16, from 12.30-3.30pm.

Milk + Two Sugars Please is the sound-work that evolved from the socially-engaged project of the same name earlier in the year.

During the pandemic, the artist reached out to island participants to phone her, via a landline installed in her own kitchen on the other side of the country, to give her an update on everyday life.

Through these remote telephone conversations, the artist invited residents of two island housing schemes, the Goy and the Bush, to blether with her over a cup of tea.

Kaya chatted to four residents Molly, Betty, Euan and Virginia, from the Bush, the Goy and Barone.

This collaborative process led to the creation of the completed sound-work. Their voices are combined with field recordings of the places each collaborator calls home.

Kilmartin

Residents of Kilmartin have been asked to vote on the best way to spend £2,500 funding from TSL Contractors, the firm carrying out the revamp at Kilmartin Museum.

Among the options being polled are new picnic benches for the village green, an outside tap for the toilet block, wildflower plugs and seeds, tree planting and improved children’s playpark facilities.

Voters can make their choice via the Kilmartin Village Facebook page.

Tayvallich

A special seashore safari was held at Carsaig on Saturday October 9 for children and adults from throughout the area.

Nets and buckets were supplied for safari-goers on the lookout for a diverse range of wildlife including hermit crabs and snakelock anemones.

This community-led initiative aimed to raise awareness of the marine environments and species in Argyll and to find out more about some of the animals that live on local beaches and just off the shore.