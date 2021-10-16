Bar None ends on a community note with Stephen’s farewell

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With the departure of conductor and leader Stephen Povey, community choir Bar None has made the decision to call it a day after nine years of harmony.

Members admitted to being ‘devastated’ to see Stephen move on, but since he has been there from the beginning and with the choir very much bearing his stamp, it seemed only right to end the choir in its current form.

Funds accumulated over the years thanks to performances at big Argyll events will be distributed to 10 local good causes, each receiving £500.

Stephen moved in August to a new teaching position at St Mungo’s High School in Falkirk.

On his first trip back to Lochgilphead since then, Stephen told the Advertiser: ‘I spent 10 great years in Argyll, so it was time for a wee change.

‘I’ve already started as conductor for Sing Forth adult community choir in Falkirk. But it feels quite strange after being with Bar None for nine years. It’s a long time to be together, and I have to say I miss them.

‘With Bar None, I was there from the start; we started it together so it feels quite strange moving to another choir which has been going for a similar amount of time. It’s been going well so far, though.’

Bar None treasurer and choir member Mhairi MacVicar said: ‘We’re gutted to see Stephen go, to be honest.

‘Obviously the pandemic meant we couldn’t sing together and we were looking forward to getting back together.

‘We were devastated when Stephen broke the news to us that he was moving on.

‘We can’t replace Stephen. He has his own style, he knows us all and it was his choir.

‘Sometimes we got what he was after right away, but there were other times when it took a while for us to fully grasp what he was looking for, but we would gradually build until everything fell into place and it would sound amazing.

‘He just knew the people, their voices and pushed our capabilities.

‘Without Stephen and his unique arranging of songs, his character and knowledge of what works for us, we couldn’t possibly continue to function as the same choir.’

Bar None choir performed at many events over the years, including gigs at Best of the West, FyneFest and Gig in the Goil as well as entertaining all over the region.

But it was about more than just the music.

Mhairi explained: ‘The choir has a definite social side. It got people out the house on a Monday night for practises to meet other folk and it definitely boosts mental and physical wellbeing. We all loved it.

‘It was very sociable and a great excuse to meet up and have a chat.’

Stephen chipped in, laughing: ‘Too much chat sometimes.’

Mhairi paid tribute to everyone behind the scenes who kept the choir functioning, including chair Fiona Munro and secretary Lorna Clark.

She also acknowledged the support of Lochgilphead Parish Church on the choir’s behalf, and particularly Ian Davidson holding the hall keys.

‘Thanks to Ian for his patience,’ said Mhairi. ‘Many a time he waited patiently in the hall while we ran through it “one more time” when he could have been at home with a dram.’

Stephen added: ‘We found our home in the church hall, and in the church as well. We used the church for the amazing acoustics, and our concert there a few years ago was a big highlight of the choir’s time.’

With her treasurer’s hat on, Mhairi continued: ‘Over the years, having been paid for performances at festivals and, with limited outgoings, we accumulated a healthy bank balance.

‘As a community choir, we wanted to give back locally and chose 10 organisations to each receive £500.

‘These are all related to the choir in some way, either personally to members, or through having sung for them, with them or just having a connection to music.

‘We are gutted to have to give up Bar None, but delighted to be benefiting such great causes after a year and a half when fundraising has been almost impossible.’

The groups are: Lochgilphead Parish church, The Dochas Centre/Circle of friends group, Lochgilphead 1st Brownies, Lochgilphead Resource Centre, the MS Centre, Marie Curie, MAYDS (for their J.A.M sessions), Dementia choir, Mid Argyll Youth Chorus and Mid Argyll Pipe Band.