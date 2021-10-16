Art and smarten-up for Tarbert thrift shop

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thanks to a shop front improvement grant from Argyll and Bute Council, the Tarbert Church of Scotland was able to spruce up its charity shop in the village.

The 75 per cent grant helped towards the cost of painting and erecting new signs at the thrift shop with a specially-commissioned painting of Tarbert with the prominent church and a Church of Scotland emblem.

The painting is the remarkable work of talented Tarbert artist Matthew Manao, who studied fine art at Glasgow School of Art, and it makes the perfect connection between the thrift shop to the church.

The thrift shop provides a major part of the income for the church and has been a lifeline to keeping the church going for many years.

It has helped provide funds for disabled access to the church through the sale of merchandise with images gifted to the church by prominent Mid Argyll artist Jolomo, the late John Leckie and Molly Smith, supported by monetary donations and by the sale of ‘virtual’ bricks.

Lisa MacFarlane of Tarbert church said: ‘We are grateful for the support of the community and the many visitors to Tarbert.

‘Feel free to join the Church of Scotland in Tarbert, Kilberry and Skipness Facebook page for updates on the church and thrift shop.’

The shop front improvement grant utilises Scottish Government Town Centre Funding with the aim of supporting the local economy by providing employment for tradespeople while helping towns become more attractive places to live, work, visit and invest.