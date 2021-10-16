Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 15, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Property and people

The unfettered property market has caused rapid change in Argyll.

Those with property to sell have generally done well, but anyone local and looking to buy will probably have struggled to compete with others with more money from elsewhere.

Change is constant, we know that.

But the speed is something new. Since the 1980s, when the ‘ripple effect’ emanated from London, homes in Argyll have been an attractive proposition to those looking for bigger properties for less money than they might pay elsewhere.

Many retirees moved to Argyll, and why not?

Second homes became commonplace, and these days our villages are filled with holiday lets rather than family homes.

Perhaps now we need to stop and ask if the consequences are worth the cash.

A happy note

Sad as it is to see the Bar None choir winding up, they spread joy for nine years and the members clearly loved every minute.

We have no doubt the people of Mid Argyll wish Stephen all the best in his move.

And if the right conductor came along, is there a chance we could see a new choir emerge?