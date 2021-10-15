‘Something has to change’ as tenants lose their homes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An MSP has branded it ‘shocking’ that tenants of Kilberry homes, as the area emerges from 19 months of pandemic stress, are being moved out so their properties can be sold.

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto made the comment as families are faced with finding new homes in an area where there is virtually no rental property available.

The landlord is perfectly within their rights to sell, but it leaves one family with six months’ notice – to be out their home by April 5, 2022.

In pre-Covid times this would have been two months, but this has been extended by the Scottish Government following the pandemic.

The property will be on the market in the next few weeks.

Other tenants have been advised to expect notices to quit when their properties are put up for sale in the near future.

One said: ‘There is nowhere locally available where people can rent. The only option might be a holiday chalet or static caravan. What they are doing is pushing folk into cities.’

Jonathan Sheldrick, with six months to find a new home, said: ‘One thing we looked at was community right to buy, but we have been advised that this process would take too long.

‘Anything we do needs to be done quickly, and that’s part of the problem. And anything we offer is likely to be more than matched by holiday home buyers.

‘With yet more holiday lets or second homes, it affects our community and has the overall effect of diminishing everything.’

Lochaber-based land campaigner Andy Wightman agrees, and told the Advertiser: ‘My view on residential tenancies is that no tenant should be evicted because the landlord wants to sell, because that is their home.

‘Alternatively the landlord could wait until the tenant leaves and then sell with vacant possession.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto has been contacted by the tenants for advice, and she passed the case to Minister for Environment and Land Reform Mairi McAllan MSP.

Ms Minto said: ‘I find it shocking that this has occurred given what has happened over the last 19 months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Families who have survived the pandemic and were looking forward to getting back to normality are now facing more upheaval.

‘I sincerely hope a suitable outcome can be found for my constituents.’

Ms McAllan responded by outlining the differences between residential and agricultural tenancies and suggested the tenants seek advice through housing advice organisations

such as Citizens Advice Scotland and Shelter Scotland.

A post-pandemic property boom has emerged as urban-dwellers seek escape, while new carbon-offsetting trends threaten to accelerate the demand for land.

High property prices are a double-edged sword – great if you’re selling; not so good if you can’t compete in the market.

The number of young working families in Argyll has fallen in the past couple of decades as homes become unaffordable, while second homes and holiday lets take their place.

The issue has manifested itself in falling school rolls, struggling local shops and services, disappearing church congregations and, with few young people around, struggling clubs and sports teams. And local culture and traditions have quietly slipped away, unnoticed.

Above all, the mission for Argyll and Bute Council for the past decade and more has been to grow the population and economy.

But, as the population continues to decline while second home numbers rise, council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘While buoyant property prices can undoubtedly have a positive effect on the local economy, the downside is of course the impact on local people, especially young people, and essential workers moving to the area who struggle to find affordable homes.

‘The council can’t get directly involved in the housing market but what we can do is take action through our Strategic Housing Investment Plan and, in collaboration with housing associations and other partners, deliver new affordable housing across Argyll and Bute.

‘We are looking at ways of delivering solutions differently – for example building new homes with dedicated working spaces included, to fit with the increase in home working or to support smaller home-based businesses.

‘There is also our work on empty homes, an area in which we have a good track record, and this is specifically aimed at increasing the availability of affordable housing in local areas.’

Mr Sheldrick concluded: ‘What is needed is some form of help or protection to locals to prevent the sale of living accommodation to the highest bidder, such as a system they have in the Netherlands where private accommodation below a certain value has to be offered to locals first.

‘It may be too late for us, but something has to change.’

The landlord has been contacted for comment by the Argyllshire Advertiser.