Responsible tourism and a world-class destination

David Adams McGilp, regional director for VisitScotland, discusses the importance of responsible tourism in recovery from the pandemic

Operators across the visitor economy in Argyll and the Isles, Helensburgh, Loch Lomond and Dunbartonshire go into the final months of the year responding diligently and often creatively to numerous different challenges posed by the pandemic.

Trading conditions are still extremely difficult for many, despite the lifting of restrictions through spring and summer.

Scots and those elsewhere in the UK have been rediscovering our region and we have been working with visitors and communities to ensure we maintain our stunning landscapes, protect, respect and enjoy our countryside and by asking people to leave no physical trace of their visit, through a number of national responsible tourism marketing campaigns this year.

Environmental change is one of the biggest challenges facing our tourism and events sector.

There is around £12m of investment in tourism-related infrastructure and supply-chain improvement through the Argyll and Bute Rural Growth Deal and we are working with all partners to prioritise projects and provide sustainable business models across the region.

Working together, we can help Scotland become a world-class destination, and the best destination for responsible tourism.

With the easing of restrictions for international travel, engagement with global markets is a key priority and almost 200 people joined our recent industry webinar ‘Marketing Scotland internationally’.

Our new £6.5 million global marketing campaign – Scotland is Calling – is designed to support the recovery of Scotland’s tourism industry, by keeping Scotland front of mind with high-spending international visitors.

We’ve also launched a new travel trade platform which will enable Scottish businesses to connect with key buyers from around the globe regardless of the challenges of Covid-19.

Discover Scotland 2022 is a new event series, comprising an online business-to-business event with five regional showcases.

Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 will take place virtually on April 5-7, 2022. The five regional showcases, known as Discover Scotland: Live Showcase, will then be held in May and September 2022, with a focus on responsible tourism.

Argyll and the Isles, Helensburgh, Loch Lomond and Dunbartonshire also benefit from VisitScotland’s national promotions like the Now Is Your Time campaign, our main marketing activity for the summer that began with days out before moving to short stays, city breaks, family gatherings and escape and connect experiences to benefit physical and mental wellbeing.

Through support from Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21, events have taken place across the region.

The Everything Flows coastal photography trail is at Rockfield Centre in Oban until October 31 featuring the ‘Island – Paul Glazier’ exhibition.

The cinema tour of Launch! On the Sea with Scotland’s Lifeboats includes screenings in Tiree, Coll, Tighnabruaich and Dunoon.

Next year we look forward to the Year of Stories 2022 to celebrate and promote the wealth of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

I’d encourage businesses to take advantage of a new Days Out incentive scheme that will provide a boost for visitor attractions during the winter months.

Administered on behalf of the Scottish Government, the VisitScotland Days Out Incentive Fund will deliver £4 million of funding to support the recovery of the tourism industry in Scotland through subsidising the cost of a ticket to visitor attractions, day tour excursions and outdoor wildlife and adventure activities.

This is in addition to another fund, the £1.4 million Scottish Government fully-funded ScotSpirit Holiday Voucher Scheme, which there’s still plenty of time for accommodation providers and visitor attractions to join, to help carers and low income families get a short break.

Tourism and events are a force for good, not just because of the economic aspect but because they enrich our lives socially.

Without them, Argyll and the Isles would be a much poorer place.